L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Triple Shooting

The 23-year old was gunned down in his Compton neighborhood along with two others. Los Angeles murders have been at all time high in recent years. Just weeks after PNB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoes Chicken and Waffles in South L.A., Compton rapper Kee Riches was gunned down in the notable California neighborhood. According to reports, police were responding to a report of a gunshot victim in the area when they discovered the 23-year rapper fatally shot.
Tony Yayo Says The Game Isn’t the ‘Real Legacy of G-Unit’

In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Tony Yayo got animated as he reflected on G-Unit’s beef with former member The Game. “At the end of the day, we fucked up a lot of money because we could have went overseas,” he said. “Without 50, Game, Banks, Buck, Yayo. We could have went out and made millions overseas. But [he] started the G-Unot. When I was on that balcony in Battery Park and I heard 50 giving him all those records, I’m looking at him like, ‘You giving him all this shit bro?’” The Game joined the group in 2003, but a feud arose and eventually he was kicked out of the group in 2005. There’s been friction between them ever since.
