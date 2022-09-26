In an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Tony Yayo got animated as he reflected on G-Unit’s beef with former member The Game. “At the end of the day, we fucked up a lot of money because we could have went overseas,” he said. “Without 50, Game, Banks, Buck, Yayo. We could have went out and made millions overseas. But [he] started the G-Unot. When I was on that balcony in Battery Park and I heard 50 giving him all those records, I’m looking at him like, ‘You giving him all this shit bro?’” The Game joined the group in 2003, but a feud arose and eventually he was kicked out of the group in 2005. There’s been friction between them ever since.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO