Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
Suspect in killing of man burned confessed to shooting, covering up crime with 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 28-year-old man found shot and burned in a desert area in far east El Paso was allegedly shot at a park near his home. Police stated Manuel Sanchez Jr. left his home around 9 p.m. on September 4 in his father's SUV. Sanchez's...
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Recusal hearing for removal of El Paso judge on Walmart shooting case underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hearing is underway Tuesday for the state judge presiding on the Walmart shooting case. Since 8 a.m. the El Paso District Attorney’s Office has argued why they want Judge Sam Medrano removed from the case. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales testified as a...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
Deputy Peter Herrera's family asks Texas Attorney General to oversee El Paso DA's office
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The family of an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty requested help from the state out of concern over the El Paso District Attorney’s Office. KFOX14 learned Melissa Herrera, sister of deputy Peter Herrera, wrote the Texas...
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
Deputies warn El Pasoans of scammers identifying from sheriff's office to defraud victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam going around. Deputies said they have received several calls from citizens who said they were harassed by scammers impersonating sheriff's office employees and trying to defraud the victims. The scammer/offender identifies...
El Paso Capital Improvement Department wants to bring bike paths to East El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
El Paso Red Cross volunteer heads to Florida to provide a helping hand
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, many volunteers were ready to deploy to Florida to provide a helping hand. Beto Flores will be a part of these efforts. The Red Cross tells KFOX14 he is the only one from El Paso who will be going to help.
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
Resources made available by domestic violence shelter after death of restaurant owner
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The restaurant owners of the Italian restaurant "Forghedaboudit" were at the center of domestic violence discussions after Robert Yacone was accused of shooting his wife. KFOX14 spoke with a domestic violence shelter in Las Cruces, La Casa, who said their resources range from providing...
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
Salvation Army in El Paso on standby to provide support needed due to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army in El Paso is on standby to provide support to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is preparing resources and personnel to send to Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category four hurricane in west Florida Wednesday...
