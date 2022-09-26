ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Fort Hancock man accused of shooting man in the face

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More details about a shooting that happened in Hudspeth County Wednesday was released. A Trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was flagged by three men who were in the median along Interstate 10. One of the men had been shot in the...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
CBP officers seized $190K worth of cocaine at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge in downtown El Paso seized 17.95 pounds of cocaine worth more than $190K. The seizure took place Wednesday, when a 20-year-old woman, a Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle...
El Paso Capital Improvement Department wants to bring bike paths to East El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
