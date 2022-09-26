ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Women’s Basketball Kicks Off 2022-23 Campaign with First Official Practice

The Tulsa women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with its first official practice today at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU is under the direction of second-year Head Coach Angie Nelp and returns seven players from last year's 17-11 and WNIT team, including three starters, while welcoming seven newcomers to this season's roster.
WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE

TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews this week's American Athletic Conference season opener against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 6 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first...
Tulsa Golfers Place 9th at the Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in ninth place at the Schooner Fall Classic on Tuesday. The Hurricane carded a final round 281 for a 7-over par 847 score at the par-70 Belmar Golf Club. Sophomore Lovisa Gunnar shot a 2-under par 68 for a...
Tulsa Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Farnsworth Invitational

Princeton, N.J. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team concluded the Farnsworth Invitational in Princeton Sunday with 14 individual wins. During the four-day tournament, Tulsa players earned nine singles victories and five doubles wins against athletes from Penn, Old Dominion, LSU, and Princeton. Standout performances for the Hurricane...
GAME NOTES: THE CINCINNATI GAME

TULSA (2-2, 0-0 AAC) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 40-48 (7 years) TU Record: same. CINCINNATI 3-1, 0-0 The American. Head Coach: Luke Fickell. (Ohio State '97) 6th year at Cincinnati. Career...
