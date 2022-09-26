Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Basketball Kicks Off 2022-23 Campaign with First Official Practice
The Tulsa women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with its first official practice today at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU is under the direction of second-year Head Coach Angie Nelp and returns seven players from last year's 17-11 and WNIT team, including three starters, while welcoming seven newcomers to this season's roster.
tulsahurricane.com
WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews this week's American Athletic Conference season opener against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 6 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Golfers Place 9th at the Schooner Fall Classic
NORMAN, Okla. –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in ninth place at the Schooner Fall Classic on Tuesday. The Hurricane carded a final round 281 for a 7-over par 847 score at the par-70 Belmar Golf Club. Sophomore Lovisa Gunnar shot a 2-under par 68 for a...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Farnsworth Invitational
Princeton, N.J. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team concluded the Farnsworth Invitational in Princeton Sunday with 14 individual wins. During the four-day tournament, Tulsa players earned nine singles victories and five doubles wins against athletes from Penn, Old Dominion, LSU, and Princeton. Standout performances for the Hurricane...
tulsahurricane.com
GAME NOTES: THE CINCINNATI GAME
TULSA (2-2, 0-0 AAC) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 40-48 (7 years) TU Record: same. CINCINNATI 3-1, 0-0 The American. Head Coach: Luke Fickell. (Ohio State '97) 6th year at Cincinnati. Career...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Henry Sach and Alex Lopez Earn Weekly American Athletic Conference Accolades
Tulsa men's soccer players Henry Sach and Alex Lopez were tabbed as this week's Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, as announced today by the league office. The duo both played all 180 minutes on the week, helping TU record shutouts over #10 Charlotte and...
