The Tulsa women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with its first official practice today at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU is under the direction of second-year Head Coach Angie Nelp and returns seven players from last year's 17-11 and WNIT team, including three starters, while welcoming seven newcomers to this season's roster.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO