Suspect on the run after deadly hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking this morning for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in northeast Portland. It happened just before midnight Friday. It happened on the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue where the Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating. When officers arrived they...
Man critically injured in Hazelwood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was critically injured by gunfire in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early on Friday morning. According to a police statement, officers from the East Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue at 2:14 a.m. Officers on scene said they...
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Police arrest two brothers in connection with Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police arrested two brothers Tuesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in front of her home on August 28. That night at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Northeast 24th Street to find a woman injured. Police discovered that the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached and started talking to them. Several bullets were fired, and the homeowner was injured. She is expected to recover.
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi

2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
PPB: Wanted drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A wanted man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly selling drugs to minors near Cleveland High School in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, Portland Police Bureau announced. PPB said the arrest came after an officer responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student just before 11:15 a.m. Authorities learned […]
Found: Milwaukie police looking for missing man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Thursday announced they have found 33-year-old Kyle Griffeth, who was reported missing and in danger. In a statement police said on September 26, Griffeth claimed he was on his way to work when he was last spotted in the early morning hours. But, Griffeth...
Suspect arrested in deadly Fairview shooting after intensive search of neighborhood: police

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal Tuesday-night shooting of a man in Fairview, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Lincoln Street, police said. They arrived on the scene and found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a house. Officers, including members of a SWAT team, searched the house and discovered a woman, unhurt, in the basement and took her to safety, police said.
Salem police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured 66-year-old woman

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday. The Salem Police Traffic team said Wednesday afternoon the crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road NE, where the woman was found lying in the roadway. Officers say she’s currently at Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.
