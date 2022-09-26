Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Woman Arrested After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw woman was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, when KCSO officers responded to the scene of an accident at East CR 450N, 1,000 feet east of North CR 1000E, Warsaw, they noticed a vehicle had gone off the road. The vehicle had hit a utility pole, and utility lines were on the vehicle.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.30.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:09 a.m. Wednesday - Thaddeus L. Mitchell, 49, of 1108 Grant St., South Whitley, arrested on a warrant. No bond listed. • 11:40 a.m. Wednesday - Billy Joe Moore, 60, Ligonier, arrested for misdemeanor failure to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.29.22
The following person was preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:05 p.m. Tuesday - Tasha Marie Bratten, 33, of 602 S. McClellan St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. Property Damage. Accidents. • 1:54 p.m. Tuesday - East CR 450N, 1,000 feet...
Times-Union Newspaper
McCune, Milford Deputyy Marshal, Dies At 53
Two days before his 54th birthday, Milford Police Department deputy marshal and retired Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a Facebook post by the KCSO. McCune recently served as a deputy...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alice V. Perry Balmer
MENTONE – Alice V. Perry Balmer, 95, of Warsaw, and formerly of rural Akron, passed at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Paddock Springs of Warsaw. Alice was born on Aug. 21, 1927, in St. Joseph County, to the late Ford and Lucille Searer Perry. She was married on May 19, 1951, in Fort Rucker, Ala., to William E. Balmer; he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2014.
Times-Union Newspaper
Donald ‘Don’ A. McCune
Retired Sgt. Donald “Don” A. McCune passed away at 2:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne at the age of 53. He suffered an off-duty medical episode on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. He was born on Sept. 30, 1968, in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marilyn Cole
Marilyn Cole, 92, formerly of the Chicago area and Winona Lake, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Lions Club Fish Fry
SILVER LAKE – The Silver Lake Lions Club will be sponsoring a fish, chicken and tenderloin fry Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. until sold out. It is carry-out only. The cost is $10 per pound. Side dishes are available. It will be held at the Silver Lake Conservation Building.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Airport Hosts SOAR Event for Cardinal Service Members
Cardinal Services members were able to participate in the Warsaw Municipal Airport’s first SOAR event Thursday. Airport Manager Nick King said Supervisor Ray Scott came to him because Scott’s wife works for Cardinal Services. Scott thought the airport could partner with Cardinal to bring members out to the airport.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 7
Warsaw (4-2, 2-2 Northern Lakes Conference) at Wawasee (1-5, 1-3 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Warrior Stadium, Syracuse. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 24-11. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 45-7. Last meeting: Oct. 1, 2021, Warsaw, 49-7. About Warsaw: Coach Coach Bart Curtis’ 6A Tigers lost 43-19 to Mishawaka in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Brian Samuel Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, 61, Mentone, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence. Brian’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw, and officiated by Pastor Brian Kern. He was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Commissioners Approve Sewer District Add-On, Hear About Loan Interest Rate
As the Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District (TCRSD) continues to move forward, property owners are asking to be a part of it. Tuesday, Steve Henschen, with Jones Petrie Rafinski, the engineering firm for the sewer district, brought another request by a property owner to join TCRSD along with a bit of good news on the interest rate for the Revolving Loan Fund.
Times-Union Newspaper
The Penalty Box: “W” Game Is A “W” For Everyone
It’s “W” Trophy Week. Warsaw and Wawasee will meet Friday on the football field, and the winner gets (or retains) the “W” Trophy. Just to look at it, it’s not an impressive object. It has a wood foundation, with two blocks of wood on top of it—one much larger than the other.
Times-Union Newspaper
OK Given For Nearly $400K In ARPA Funds By Commissioners
Five requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds totaling nearly $400,000 were presented to and approved by the Kosciusko County Commissioners on Tuesday. The county’s ARPA Committee recommended the requests. The County Council must also approve the requests at their Oct. 13 meeting. Cardinal Services Executive Director Vickie...
Times-Union Newspaper
Infant Hurd
Infant Oliver Hurd, of Silver Lake, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at home. Oliver was born May 9, 2022, in Warsaw, the son of Jared Hurd and Brittany Hyde. Oliver will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Brittany; and his father, Jared, of Silver Lake. He is also survived by his twin sister, Oaklynn; sisters: Aleavia and Aylah Hurd, Blakely Hyde; brother, Benson Bumbaugh; paternal grandparents: Christopher (Geri) Hurd and Julie (Larry) Walk; maternal grandparents: Jay Hyde and Regina Hyde; paternal great-grandparents: Roy Monroe, Earl Shepherd; maternal great-grandparents: Bonnie Hurd and Rita and Charles Hyde; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Times-Union Newspaper
Cub Scout Pack 3828 Fills Bags For Veterans
Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 was at Land O Lakes Purina Animal Nutrition in Milford Monday to fill bags with toiletries and personal care products for military veterans. Purina donated the items and bags while the Cub Scouts worked to fill 156 bags. The filled bags will be distributed free to local veterans by the Salvation Army in Warsaw. Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 welcomes new members. Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to join. The pack meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Scout Lodge and Woods, 10433 E. CR 500, until Nov. 6 and will meet at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1413 N. Long Drive, Syracuse, throughout the winter months. For more information on joining Cub Scouts, contact Cub Master Trevor Ritter at 574-377-6177.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/28
Whitko and Tippecanoe Valley were the two teams tasked with opening play at IHSAA Sectional 52 at Warsaw Community High School Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats defeated the Vikings 3-2 to continue their season and advance to the semifinals. Whitko took victories in all three singles matches. No. 3 singles player...
Times-Union Newspaper
Landlord Has Racked Up Nearly $40K In Fines, Demolition
Ralph Fitch is on the verge of no longer having any rental properties in the city of Warsaw. The Larwill man has been a frequent flyer with the Warsaw Code Enforcement office over the years over numerous dilapidated rental properties including ones on Market Street and Winona Avenue that had to be demolished by the city.
Times-Union Newspaper
Aktion Club Conducts Service Project At AWL
In their first service project since forming in April, the Aktion Club of Warsaw met at the Animal Welfare League on Wednesday to volunteer their time. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard put the group to work in three teams. One group worked outside, removing spent summer plants, planting mums, and blowing leaves. A second group cleaned the AWL van inside and out, while a third group provided “cuddle time” to kittens and puppies inside. The teams rotated throughout the project so each member was able to perform each task, according to a news release from Aktion Club.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ricky Scott Sitts
Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, of Burket, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to the late Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. He was a 1980 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He furthered his education at Purdue University. He attained an associate’s degree in electronic engineering.
