Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 was at Land O Lakes Purina Animal Nutrition in Milford Monday to fill bags with toiletries and personal care products for military veterans. Purina donated the items and bags while the Cub Scouts worked to fill 156 bags. The filled bags will be distributed free to local veterans by the Salvation Army in Warsaw. Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 welcomes new members. Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible to join. The pack meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at the Scout Lodge and Woods, 10433 E. CR 500, until Nov. 6 and will meet at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1413 N. Long Drive, Syracuse, throughout the winter months. For more information on joining Cub Scouts, contact Cub Master Trevor Ritter at 574-377-6177.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO