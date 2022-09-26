ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Transit fare breaks coming for some Allegheny County riders

A bus operated by the agency now called Pittsburgh Regional Transit — until recently the Port Authority of Allegheny County — crosses the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource) A pilot program could be a start toward meeting advocates’ push for free fares...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues

WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms

Key Takeaways Melvin Court in Penn Hills is one of several low-income complexes in the region for which the expiration of tax credit mandates may unlock rent caps. The nonprofits and governments fighting to preserve low-income units are struggling to keep pace. As real estate developers and landlords buy into a limited housing market in […] The post Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Children#Homelessness#Homeless Youth#Hcef#Pittsburgh Public Schools
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud

A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father sentenced in death of infant son

PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
WPXI

City of Pittsburgh trying to help struggling minority business owners

PITTSBURGH — Out of 50 metro areas nationwide, Pittsburgh ranked dead last in diversity. According to a study done by LendingTree, Pittsburgh had only 1% of Black-owned businesses. That’s why the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority challenged to change the face of entrepreneurship, offering up $3 million to minority-owned businesses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man answers door holding heroin, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy