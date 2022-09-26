Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Second Avenue Commons in Pittsburgh prepared to offer comprehensive services to city's homeless
PITTSBURGH — Government, business, civic and nonprofit groups were offered an open house tour of Second Avenue Commons on Thursday, fashioned as the most comprehensive place providing services to the homeless. Take a look inside: Watch the report in the video player above. In addition to group sleeping rooms,...
caltimes.org
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
Pittsburgh Police working to reduce fighting among kids in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Police sources gave Channel 11 a video of a fight that happened yesterday after school in the Carrick Shopping Plaza parking lot, where you can see several young kids pushing, punching, and hitting one another. On Thursday, police wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. Several...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Transit fare breaks coming for some Allegheny County riders
A bus operated by the agency now called Pittsburgh Regional Transit — until recently the Port Authority of Allegheny County — crosses the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource) A pilot program could be a start toward meeting advocates’ push for free fares...
Nursing Home Shortage Impacts Hospitals
Now medical facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, are coping with a shortage that’s reached crisis levels. Many health care workers chose to retire or even switch careers.
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
pittsburghmagazine.com
WQED Head Steps Down, Citing Health Issues
WQED President and CEO Deborah L. Acklin is stepping down today after 12 years, citing the need to focus on medical treatments following a diagnosis of non-smoker’s lung cancer. “Deborah Acklin has led WQED through some tough years, including historic financial constraints and a pandemic,” said Mildred S. Myers,...
Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms
Key Takeaways Melvin Court in Penn Hills is one of several low-income complexes in the region for which the expiration of tax credit mandates may unlock rent caps. The nonprofits and governments fighting to preserve low-income units are struggling to keep pace. As real estate developers and landlords buy into a limited housing market in […] The post Will the rent rise? When affordability rules expire, agencies can be outbid and out-hustled by private firms appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud
A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
Father sentenced in death of infant son
PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
WPXI
City of Pittsburgh trying to help struggling minority business owners
PITTSBURGH — Out of 50 metro areas nationwide, Pittsburgh ranked dead last in diversity. According to a study done by LendingTree, Pittsburgh had only 1% of Black-owned businesses. That’s why the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority challenged to change the face of entrepreneurship, offering up $3 million to minority-owned businesses.
Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men. Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work. There are several similarities in the crimes. The victims...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
Man answers door holding heroin, police say
PITTSBURGH — Police said they were greeted by a man holding stamp bags of heroin when they knocked on a motel door in Harmar earlier this month. John Brockman Jr., 31, of Fenelton and Jessica Lynn Oliver, 31, of Brackenridge each face four counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and conspiracy, along with five counts of drug possession and four counts of prohibited acts, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
