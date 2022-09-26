Suspicious package poses no threat, CSPD clears scene

UPDATE: MONDAY 9/6/2022 6:11 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to CSPD, the package was examined by officers and it was determined not to be an explosive device. The scene has been cleared by CSPD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspicious package being investigated on North Academy Boulevard

MONDAY 9/26/2022 4:14 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspicious package was found in the area of North Academy Boulevard, near the intersection of Flintridge Drive.

The Falcon Division of CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that officers responded to the 4700 block of N. Academy Blvd. after a call was received shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 regarding the suspicious package.

The bomb squad was also responding to the scene to investigate, CSPD said. The public is urged to avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the package.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.