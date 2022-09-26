Read full article on original website
Neal Tomlinson
3d ago
she's probably on her way out so why would the county commissioners work with her when they can just wait a couple of months for the new judge?
Patriot_Citizen
3d ago
Now she pretends to be concerned about crime? Lol 😂 She’s the queen of no cash bail and defund the police
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
For 2nd time, 2 Harris County commissioners skip meeting to prevent vote on new budget
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two members of Harris County Commissioners Court skipped a meeting Tuesday at which a vote was supposed to take place on a new budget and tax rate. It's the second time the Republican commissioners -- Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle -- skipped a meeting in order to prevent a vote from taking place. Without them present, there weren't enough commissioners to legally move forward. Four of the five commissioners must be present to meet quorum.
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget
Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority's revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
houstonpublicmedia.org
FedNat insolvency puts Gulf Coast property owners at risk of losing insurance coverage
About 500 property owners in Harris County and another 500 along the Texas Gulf Coast could lose their insurance coverage after a Florida-based company was declared insolvent and ordered to cease operations by a court in its home state. FedNat Insurance Co., which is licensed in Texas and has about...
Pearland City Council 'compromises' by passing budget, tax rate
Despite some council members’ efforts to lower the budget and tax rate, Pearland City Council on Sept. 26 gave final approval to both at the same amounts as presented at the first reading Sept. 12. (Community Impact file photo) Despite some council members’ efforts to lower the budget and...
College Media Network
Democratic nominees address voting as election nears
Last Thursday, multiple local democratic nominees, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, political strategist Sri Kulkarni and youth activist Olivia Julianna, gathered in Student Center South’s Houston Room to address a crowd of young voters. With multiple key elections looming just over the horizon, Harris County Democrats seem determined...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County announce gun buyback event with new stipulations
City of Houston and Harris County leaders announced on Monday that they have joined together to invest over $2 million in funds into upcoming gun buyback events. The second gun buyback event will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at the METRO Park and Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive in Alief.
defendernetwork.com
County demolishes ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
A home located at 410 Nicar Street before demolition. The property has been the site of drug activities, fires, and complaints from neighbors, according to County officials. The county began to demolish the area on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?
ROSENBERG, Texas – Question: Why are the barriers still up on 90 in Rosenberg?. Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation plans to build an overpass over the railroad separating Rosenberg and Richmond, and the project started back in 2017. TxDOT reported, “This project was set in the early part...
Man accused of killing 4 members of Cypress family in 2014 extradited back to Texas
HOUSTON — A man accused in a 2014 quadruple murder in the Cypress area was brought back to Texas on Wednesday, according to authorities. Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody earlier this month when he landed in San Francisco on a flight from China, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Texas Gov. Abbott's campaign says two volunteers were assaulted while knocking on doors
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
KHOU
Houston, TX
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
