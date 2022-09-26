Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
PWMania
Teddy Long Opens Up on His WWE Release, Says It is Not His Choice Not to Be Involved in Wrestling
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the problems with his Twitter account as well as some amusing road stories. On Tommy Dreamer complimenting Long staying in shape at the age of 75:. “Well, let me explain something to you,” Long said....
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Surprise Return Sets Up Future WWE Showdown
He’s back. There are all kinds of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are all time legends. WWE knows how to present those wrestlers on a less frequent basis for the sake of keeping them looking strong and it can mean a lot to see those wrestlers show up again every so often. That was the case again this week as a star returned and looks ready for his next big showdown.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Attempt To Bring AEW Stars Back To WWE
Not so much for that. The rise of AEW has opened up several new doors for wrestlers, as stars now have a new platform to ply their trade on a big stage. AEW has had some success so far and the question now becomes how much of that can they maintain. At the same time, there are going to be some wrestlers who want out, but it seems that one recent story wasn’t accurate.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE
In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW. According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.
wrestlingrumors.net
Next Time: WWE Cancels Upcoming Event
One less on the calendar. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that gives them a lot of advantages over other companies. One of their major strengths is the name recognition that comes with running regular events around the country. It means something to get to see the action live, but that will not be the case for some fans.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Recent Bizarre Twitter Activity
There’s a good reason. Wrestling has changed a lot over the years, especially in the last few years. One of the biggest ways has been the rise of social media, as wrestlers are now able to communicate with their fans like never before. This is a great way to interact with the people but not everything works out for the best. That was the situation this weekend when things got a bit weird.
wrestlinginc.com
Rocky Romero Comments On The 'Crazy' State Of Pro Wrestling
2022 has been a wild year for professional wrestling, as Vince McMahon retired from all roles within WWE; a backstage altercation in AEW resulted in top stars being suspended and titles vacated; "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out of retirement; Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE; and much more.
Earl Hebner Says He Was Asked If He Was Interested In Refereeing Ric Flair's Last Match
Earl Hebner wishes he could have been there for Ric Flair's last match. On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in what is advertised as his last match as he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Mike Chioda served as the referee for the bout.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: New White Rabbit Clue Points To Former WWE Star (This Is Weird)
Well that’s a turn. WWE has been running quite the mystery in recent weeks, but very little of it has been taking place on television. Instead, WWE has been doing more of an underground story, with incidents taking place at live events and a series of QR codes appearing on television, leading to more clues. There was another one this week and things got even weirder.
PWMania
Backstage News on New WWE Title Belts and Possible Changes to Each Brand
New WWE title belt designs have been rumored for some time, and word now is that WWE is making several changes. According to a new report from Fightful Select, at least three new sets of title belts have been completed, and WWE is currently in possession of those belts. Belt...
wrestlingrumors.net
Impact Wrestling Results – September 22, 2022
It’s the go home show for Victory Road, which means we are about a month away from Bound For Glory. Victory Road is being treated as a pretty big deal so it would make sense to have a good go home show. This week does feature a pretty big showdown with Aussie Open vs. the Motor City Machine Guns. Let’s get to it.
