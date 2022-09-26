Read full article on original website
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle
ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’
Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
Krannert School of Management to become Purdue School of Business
Krannert School of Management will become the Purdue School of Business over a series of changes across the next 10 years, a Purdue press release reads. The plan announced on Friday will be supported by university investment and fundraising efforts, and will further expand the student body and faculty and facilities, according to the press release.
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
wcsjnews.com
Indiana Man Accused of Possessing a Firearm
An out-of-state man was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 80 near Morris around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th. Katren Kelly, 27, of Lafayette, Indiana was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, driving while license suspended and speeding. During the traffic stop, officers collected a .40 caliber glock handgun.
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
californiaexaminer.net
Woman In Severe Condition, Suspect Killed After Plant Shooting In Indiana
A lady was shot in the head outside of a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana on Monday, and she remained in serious condition on Tuesday. The alleged shooter’s body was subsequently discovered close by. According to Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department, Mindy L. Donovan, 36, was...
Indiana woman who was shot in the head outside of Subaru plant in critical condition, suspect found dead
A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette...
WISH-TV
Police: Woman shot by ex in targeted attack at Lafayette Subaru facility
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a former romantic partner while she was at work. Police say the gunman later took his own life. The Lafayette Police Department responded to Subaru of Indiana Automotive around 4:15 p.m. Monday to find 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette had been shot in the head.
Fox 59
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
Shooting reported in Lafayette Monday morning
A single bullet flew through the front door of an apartment on the 1200 block of Cincinnati street early Monday morning. The shooting followed an argument between two residents of the apartment and a third unidentified person about 12:31 a.m. Lafayette Police Lt. Justin Hartman said. Neither of the residents...
fortwaynesnbc.com
DNA match leads to conviction in kidnapping, rape case from 1999
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A California man was convicted for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman 22 years ago after a three-day trial ended last Thursday. The Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, from La Mesa California, was a suspect in the...
WIBC.com
Van Carrying Young Athletes Collides with Backhoe on U.S. 52; 3 Hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
WLFI.com
Police release identity of SIA shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person remains in critical condition after a shooting at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette Monday. According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 36-year-old Mindy L. Donovan, had been shot in the head. Mindy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and then later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.
WLFI.com
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
WNDU
Woman shot, suspect dead at Subaru plant in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was found dead Monday at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive facility in Lafayette. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, police were called to the plant, which is located near I-65 off of State Road 38.
rwcpulse.com
District attorney drops all felony charges against Indiana Batmobile-maker accused of theft
Two months after four San Mateo County deputy sheriffs raided the workplace of an Indiana Batmobile-maker, an action that drew sharp public criticism of Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, the district attorney’s office has dropped all charges against the businessman. In a press release Monday morning, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe announced...
