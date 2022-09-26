Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors
On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
Lakewood lakefront home sells for $7 million - top-dollar in years for a Cuyahoga County home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A sprawling lakefront home in Lakewood just became the most expensive house sold in Cuyahoga County this year. The two-story colonial atop a cliff overlooking Lake Erie on Edgewater Drive sold for $7 million last week, well above the county’s appraised value of $3.6 million, Cuyahoga County records show.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial
Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
Exhibit on Negro Leagues to open at Money Museum and Learning Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Money Museum and Learning Center is set to launch Triple Play, an exhibit honoring the legacy of the Negro Leagues. The exhibit will open Tuesday, Oct. 18. It tells the stories of Negro League teams and players in Cleveland...
A sneak peak at MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center set to open Oct. 15 (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Workers are putting the final touches on the MetroHealth System Glick Center ahead of its opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 370-bed hospital will replace the old towers on MetroHealth’s W. 25th Street campus. The hospital system will celebrate its new facility on Saturday, Oct....
Ohio manufacturers are promoting manufacturing as a career while training Ohio’s workforce of the future: Geoff Lipnevicius
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This time of the year is special for Ohio manufacturers. Manufacturing Day falls on Oct. 7, while Gov. Mike DeWine has designated October as Manufacturing Month. That means that across the Buckeye State – from Cleveland to Cincinnati, from Marietta to Montpelier – the industry is preparing...
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
Akron Children’s Hospital offers pediatric sports rehabilitation at Pinnacle Sports Medina
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital this week announced it will offer pediatric-focused sports rehabilitation care at Pinnacle Sports Medina. The program offers sports rehabilitation care for young athletes ages 10 through college and is located inside Pinnacle Sports at 313 Medina Rd.
South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
DANCECleveland brings NYC choreographer, former Ohioan Gina Gibney to Akron
AKRON, Ohio -- When Gina Gibney was four years old, she started taking dance lessons at Ethyl Battin Dance Academy in Mansfield, not far from her home in rural Springfield Township in Richland County. As a teen, she had no intention of a professional dance career. Things changed when she went to Case Western Reserve University. She found herself studying dance, then pursuing a professional career. Now she’s a New York City-based choreographer, director, entrepreneur, and the founder, artistic director and CEO of a multi-faceted performing arts center and contemporary dance troupe Gibney Company.
Fairview Park’s anti-racism task force presents recommendations
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
Copenhagen has lessons for Cleveland on building a more content society: Justice B. Hill
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Here I was on my final night, glued to my MacBook Air in the hotel bar, drinking Tuborg beers and typing my thoughts about what I felt Cleveland could learn from a metropolitan city not much bigger. While the two cities matched up well in population,...
