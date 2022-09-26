ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors

On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Making the classroom a second home for students who need it: Cleveland's promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been a challenging week at Almira Elementary School, so I stay with Mrs. Sharon Lenahan after school to help, while she’s doing some cleaning and rearranging of her fourth-grade classroom. She wants to hit a hard reset for her class. The students have been filled with distracted energy, making their way through testing season, while a harsh winter fades and signs of spring emerge.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Westlake, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Society
Westlake, OH
Society
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Nan A. Baker for Cuyahoga County Council District 1: endorsement editorial

Of the six Cuyahoga County Council seats on this November’s ballot, only one is contested. That’s a sad commentary itself on the voters’ general lack of attention to and engagement with County Council, which was created as part of 2009 reforms to create a more transparent, responsive government, along with an elected county executive. The lack of challengers is particularly troubling as Council seemingly hurtles toward precipitous decisions, including potentially buying a toxic ex-oil refinery site off Transport Road for a new County Jail and locking in financing without a vote of the people -- even though both county executive candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot, Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne, have questioned these moves.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Non Profits#Support Groups#Hospice#Charity#Executive
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park's anti-racism task force recommends major changes to police hiring practices

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- After more than a year of discovery, the Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition recently presented its findings to City Council. One of the stronger recommendations from the policy and practice review involves the hiring of police officers, tied to a 1990 consent decree that states a priority “to recruit and employ qualified African-American applicants in numbers that reflect their availability and interest in the relevant labor market.”
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Advocacy
Society
Philanthropy
Housing
Homeless
Charities
Cleveland.com

South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county 'Bike Boulevards'

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

DANCECleveland brings NYC choreographer, former Ohioan Gina Gibney to Akron

AKRON, Ohio -- When Gina Gibney was four years old, she started taking dance lessons at Ethyl Battin Dance Academy in Mansfield, not far from her home in rural Springfield Township in Richland County. As a teen, she had no intention of a professional dance career. Things changed when she went to Case Western Reserve University. She found herself studying dance, then pursuing a professional career. Now she’s a New York City-based choreographer, director, entrepreneur, and the founder, artistic director and CEO of a multi-faceted performing arts center and contemporary dance troupe Gibney Company.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park's anti-racism task force presents recommendations

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- The Fairview Park Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Coalition earlier this month presented its findings to City Council. “We brought to them some considerations for activities we’d like to do, approaches for kind of reviewing policies when it comes to training and offering some DEI training options for Fairview Park employees,” coalition chair Jennifer L. Kramer said.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
