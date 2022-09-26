ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

wcbi.com

Poor handling of offenders’ records MDOC could lead to institutional and legislative failures according to PEER Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A new report suggests the Mississippi Department of Corrections has mishandled records and data for some offenders under state custody. PEER Mississippi reviews how government agencies perform and if state money is being spent correctly. The committee recently sampled 100 active inmates and found some key flaws in the MDOC database. This included missing documentation, missing photo IDs, non-matching social security numbers, or misspelled names.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police shooting leaves Mississippi man dead

A 25-year-old Mississippi man has died after a shooting involving a special police unit. Jaylen Lewis was shot during an encounter Sunday night with officers of Mississippi’s Capitol Police force. The Capitol Police is a unit of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the state agency that oversees law enforcement.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, Sept. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Gov. Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of the Mississippi National...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29. The following recipients were awarded a grant: Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WJTV 12

Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi National Guard deploying in response to Hurricane Ian

JACKSON, Miss. — About 20 soldiers and airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are heading to Florida to help with response to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Tate Reeves approved a request from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allowed for the deployment. "Florida has consistently been there for us in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
WJTV 12

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
YAZOO CITY, MS

