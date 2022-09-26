Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
New Kindle finally lets you write notes on your ebooks
There are three kinds of book lovers (at least in terms of format): those who still prefer print above all else, those who are wholly digital, and those that can work with both. I am of course, the last one. And those that are ebook readers and hybrid readers, the Kindle is a holy grail. The E-Ink display is the closest that you can get to an actual book and is better for the eyesight and concentration of readers as compared to normal tablets. Now, we’re getting the next step in the Kindle evolution and it has got me reaching for my wallet and that pre-order button.
yankodesign.com
Apple Watch Ultra is rugged and capable but tech giant still leaves a lot to make repairability effortless
It’s unwise to shell $800 odd for a smartwatch and not have the confidence that it will last for a lifetime. This may be a slightly exaggerated statement but no matter how you choose to see it, the new Apple Watch Ultra, in Apple’s own interpretation, is the “most rugged and capable smartwatch” yet. It is a ‘perfect balance between ruggedness, corrosion, and weight,’ thanks to its impressive titanium frame.
yankodesign.com
This inter-dimensional fidget toy will absolutely melt your brain
Fidget toys may be a thing of the past, but the Wavelinks Puzzle feels like something from a futuristic alternate universe. Made entirely from four pieces of interlocking metal, the Wavelinks comes together in unique ways, challenging your eyes, fingers, and mind to find ways to pull the pieces apart.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
yankodesign.com
Teenage Engineering’s latest gizmo is a turntable designed for children to record and produce vinyls on
You can be a hipster, but you’ll never be a ‘five-year-old recording on vinyls’ hipster. Well, it’s official. Teenage Engineering may just be the coolest, most inventive company out there in the tech space. Not only have they given us some incredibly uplifting audio gadgets from their own hardware brand, the company’s also collaborated with brands like IKEA and Nothing to create new products that marry fun and functionality in unique new ways. Teenage Engineering’s latest product, however, expands to a demographic that audio tech never really considered – kids. The PO-80 Record Factory Kit is a record cutter that engraves audio onto 5″ vinyl discs, giving kids the ability to record their own LPs the old-fashioned way, quite like how millennials made mixtapes and burned their own CDs. The Record Factory, created in collaboration with Yuri Suzuki, lets you engrave and playback 5″ discs with an ultra-analog lo-fi sound. This isn’t studio-grade equipment, after all, but it does add a creamy muffled, effect to your audio that totally sounds like the 40s and 50s in a nutshell.
yankodesign.com
These 3D printed clutch bags inspired by kelp look like treasures born of the sea
Humans have proven to be creative and imaginative creatures, producing ideas and designs that can blow minds and inspire spirits. Despite all our advancements and achievements, however, we still can’t hold a candle to Mother Nature’s designs. We can try to approximate those designs, though, or at least utilize naturally-occurring patterns to inspire our own works. These mini clutch bags, for example, are evidently inspired by organic patterns and structures, like something from underwater flora and fauna. Such designs are extremely difficult and expensive to produce using traditional methods. Ironically, it is more expensive and more wasteful if complicated designs like these are produced in small amounts. These kelp-inspired fashion accessories, however, are not only intricate but also sustainable, and they are made possible using yet another marvel of human ingenuity, the 3D printer.
yankodesign.com
This cute robot is the perfect dock for your faithful smartphone companion
We shouldn’t really be holding our phones all the time unless we’re actually working on or with our phones. The chances for distraction are too high when you have your mobile device too near, but the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) syndrome is just too strong for some people. There are plenty of stands and docks that welcome your phone with open arms, but most of these feel too technical or even clinical to assuage our apprehensions. In contrast, this little desktop robot is more than just welcoming; it’s almost as if it’s embracing your smartphone to give its owner a bit of emotional support through features and expressions that seem to convey your smartphone’s feelings while separated from your hands.
yankodesign.com
‘The Ergonomic Chair’ perfectly balances ergonomics, comfort, and aesthetics
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. Ergonomic chairs are a literal necessity as they can be a boon to our backs, helping us maintain a healthy posture. However, most ergonomic chairs tend to be a complete eyesore. But, I recently encountered a chair design that somehow manages to balance ergonomics and looks!
yankodesign.com
Inspired by traditional Korean hanok homes, this family home smoothly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces
Nestled in Bugok, Changnyeong County is a beautiful family home inspired by the traditional hanok homes found in South Korea. Designed by TRU Architects, the Bugok Friday House was built as a weekend retreat in the countryside for the family. The architects have managed to integrate outdoor spaces smoothly and effortlessly into the blueprint of the home, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
yankodesign.com
HAY x Herman Miller Collection transforms eight Eames classics into contemporary colorful versions
An interesting collaboration that recently grabbed all my attention is the HAY x Herman Miller collection. In an ode to HAY’s 20th anniversary this year, Herman Miller invited Rolf and Mette Hay to reinterpret the classic mid-century Eames pieces. The Danish design label transformed eight of the iconic Eames designs into contemporary colorful versions- that feature not only new shades but fresh materials as well.
yankodesign.com
Electric bowl and spoon gives you salty taste without any salt
One thing that I’ve been learning ever since I accepted that I am definitely getting older is that you can’t really eat everything that you liked eating when you were younger. High salt intake is one of the greatest enemies especially when you want to get healthy or you want to lose weight. But there are also times when you want your food to actually have a salty taste without actually using that much salt. A lot of healthy food taste delicious but are not really tasty.
yankodesign.com
6,187-piece LEGO Razor Crest Set from the Mandalorian is here to challenge your creativity
We have seen a host of LEGO Star Wars sets in our time. Despite the details and difficulty of each of them, the recently unveiled, LEGO Razor Crest from The Mandalorian begs to differ for its details and magnitude. The first LEGO Star Wars set of its kind in the...
yankodesign.com
Canadian company turns used chopsticks into furniture, homeware
While I would most of the time use a pair of spoon and fork to eat my meals, I am also very partial to using chopsticks whenever I can. I have my favorite pair at home but when I eat out at East Asian restaurants, most of the time they use disposable chopsticks. Just like with a lot of disposable things, these contribute to so much waste globally, with 80 billion pairs being used and thrown away each year. One solution is of course to use a reusable pair and bring it with you wherever you go. But how to go about making sure those thrown away can still be salvaged somehow?
yankodesign.com
Hyundai wins the 2022 Red Dot Design Concept Luminary Award for their Hydrogen-powered Trailer Drone
Out of more than 4000 entries to the Red Dot Design Concept this year, the Hyundai Design Center (the in-house studio for Hyundai Motor Company) edged out a win for their Trailer Drone – a unique and innovative future mobility solution that combines fuel cells, trucks, trailers and robots on a single platform to make logistics easier, faster, safer, and more sustainable.
yankodesign.com
This epic sky ring around Burj Khalifa is a sustainable gated community concept
Land is becoming scarce, especially in metropolitan areas where every square meter can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. With nowhere else to go but up, people have been building taller architectures, whether for business or for residence, paving the way for the sun-blocking towers of dystopian science fiction. Before things get worse, however, some visionaries have started to design structures and systems that are almost unbelievable both in their majestic beauty as well as sustainability. One such ambitious proposal wants to encircle the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, with a massive ring high up in the sky that is intended to smash the conventional ideas of gated communities and apartments in a self-sustaining manner.
