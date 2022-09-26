Read full article on original website
Two area teachers among three finalists for 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year
Two Northeast Indiana teachers have been named finalists for Indiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Jason Beer, from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, from Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, are two of three finalists for the award. Beer is an english teacher at Homestead, who was named Southwest Allen...
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry unveils "historic" budget for 2023
Fall marks the start of two seasons in city government, spooky season and budget season. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is sending his proposed budget to the city council after releasing it this morning at Citizens Square. And it’s a budget the City of Fort Wayne has never seen before.
Parkview Health Network settles multi-million dollar Medicaid suit
Parkview Health Network is settling allegations that it overbilled Medicaid from January of 2017 to March of 2021. Under the terms of the settlement, Parkview will pay back almost $3 million to Indiana Medicaid. Court documents say Parkview billed Medicaid for services under the incorrect code which resulted in a...
