Woman found overdosing during Sheffield drug bust
A Tuscumbia man has been arrested after authorities found several different drugs and a woman was found overdosing at a Sheffield residence.
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
A Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Father of baby that died at Red Bay daycare demands jury trial
The father of a four-month-old baby girl has filed court documents against the daycare accused in her death, demanding a civil jury trial.
Killer who shot woman, nearly hits their child, up for parole
A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his two-year-old son, nearly missing the toddler, is up for parole soon, according to officials.
UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man
UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
Shoals teens get closer look at dangers of distracted driving
Hundreds of high school students from across the Shoals attended an event to learn more about safe driving on Wednesday, September 28.
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
Mistrial means issues surrounding next Mason Sisk trial will have to be argued, again
Mason Sisk's defense attorney Michael Sizemore said. “We have to go back and not just pay lip service to that…we have to legitimately go back and litigate the suppression issue.”
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
