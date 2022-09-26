ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday. On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.
DECATUR, AL
Florence, AL
Alabama State
Florence, AL
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man

UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
HARTSELLE, AL
radio7media.com

Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday

AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning. The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL

