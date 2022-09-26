Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
84-year-old Michigan anti-abortion canvasser shot, wounded
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man shot and wounded an 84-year-old Michigan woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. The State Police are investigating the Sept. 20 shooting at a home in Odessa Township, a...
KAAL-TV
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
KAAL-TV
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
KAAL-TV
Man who plotted to blow up Democratic HQ to be sentenced
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
KAAL-TV
Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was...
KAAL-TV
California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its...
KAAL-TV
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED PEOPLE
KAAL-TV
Xcel Energy sending support to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts
(ABC 6 News) – Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced on Wednesday that they are sending support to Florida to help with restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian made landfall. The company says they will provide approximately 270 contract workers to help restore power with that number possibly growing. The line workers...
KAAL-TV
Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
KAAL-TV
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
KAAL-TV
AP Top Science News at 12:56 a.m. EDT
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Health officials concerned by increase in measles cases in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is urging parents to make sure their children are up to date on immunizations after an increase in measles cases in the state. MDH says they are working with local public health agencies and health care providers to investigate...
KAAL-TV
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – With current wind speeds topping around 120 mph, Hurricane Ian is shaping up to be one of the most significant hurricanes Florida residents have experienced in years. Meteorologists at National Weather Service (NWS) stations and across the country are launching extra weather balloons to provide...
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods provides food for Hurricane Ian relief efforts
(ABC 6 News) – Austin-based Hormel Foods announced on Thursday it is providing food to help those people affected by Hurricane Ian. Hormel says they have provided support to Convoy of Hope’s disaster recovery response and the donation will immediately go to assist those impacted by Ian that ravaged areas of Florida.
Comments / 0