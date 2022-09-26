ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

KAAL-TV

84-year-old Michigan anti-abortion canvasser shot, wounded

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man shot and wounded an 84-year-old Michigan woman who was canvassing door-to-door against a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state. The State Police are investigating the Sept. 20 shooting at a home in Odessa Township, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
KAAL-TV

Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
ALABAMA STATE
KAAL-TV

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
CHARLESTON, SC
KAAL-TV

Man who plotted to blow up Democratic HQ to be sentenced

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters and other buildings in Northern California after the defeat of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge. Ian Benjamin Rogers, of Napa,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KAAL-TV

People trapped, 2.7M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, forcing patients from nursing homes and hospitals, cutting off a popular barrier island and obliterating a historic waterfront pier. Nearly 2.7 million people lost power as rain fell and waters rose. Floodwaters...
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was...
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

California train slammed into empty railcars but unclear why

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month in Southern California happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
ELECTIONS
KAAL-TV

Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

AP Top Science News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian

(ABC 6 News) – With current wind speeds topping around 120 mph, Hurricane Ian is shaping up to be one of the most significant hurricanes Florida residents have experienced in years. Meteorologists at National Weather Service (NWS) stations and across the country are launching extra weather balloons to provide...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hormel Foods provides food for Hurricane Ian relief efforts

(ABC 6 News) – Austin-based Hormel Foods announced on Thursday it is providing food to help those people affected by Hurricane Ian. Hormel says they have provided support to Convoy of Hope’s disaster recovery response and the donation will immediately go to assist those impacted by Ian that ravaged areas of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

