Salt Lake City, UT

ESPN

NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents

NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
NBA
ESPN

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga

It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
Utah Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ESPN

Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open NBA preseason

James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

NBA Preseason Glance

Maccabi Ra'anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m. Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Monday's Games. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at...
NBA
ESPN

Golden State 96, Washington 87

GOLDEN STATE (96) D.Green 1-2 2-2 4, Wiggins 1-8 2-2 5, Looney 2-7 0-0 4, Curry 1-7 3-3 6, Poole 1-10 3-4 5, Baldwin Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, J.Green 0-3 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-4 4-6 6, Williams 1-1 1-1 3, Wiseman 8-11 4-6 20, DiVincenzo 3-4 1-2 9, Moody 2-6 0-0 5, Quinones 1-1 1-2 3, Robinson 1-1 2-4 5, Rollins 1-6 6-6 8, Weatherspoon 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 29-79 31-40 96.
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans will reportedly play vs. Kentucky

Similar to Kentucky, Ole Miss is getting its top rusher back in time for Saturday’s Top 15 showdown in Oxford. Chuck Rounsaville from On3’s Ole Miss Spirit reports Zach Evans will suit up and play against Kentucky. Zach Evans suffered a hip pointer last week in the Rebels’...
OXFORD, MS

