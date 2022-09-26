Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
ESPN
NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents
NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
NBA・
ESPN
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
ESPN
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NBA Preseason Glance
Maccabi Ra'anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m. Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Monday's Games. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at...
NBA・
ESPN
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open NBA preseason
James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman...
ESPN
Zion Williamson looked 'amazing' and 'dominated' team scrimmage, says New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp on Tuesday with two practices, a morning session followed by one in the evening. By design, the morning session was lighter. The evening session had a scrimmage portion that was going to be the first intense 5-on-5 work for Zion Williamson with the team since May 2020.
ESPN
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
How will KD and Kyrie respond after a drama-filled offseason? Here are the biggest questions still surrounding the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets gave the NBA offseason extended life. Every move the organization made -- and didn't -- was examined; every whisper, every tweet broken down to the syllable as the league watched the turmoil unfold throughout the summer. Kevin Durant, who on June 30 requested a trade, then requested...
ESPN
Bill Belichick makes his level of medical expertise clear, plus more quotes of the week
Bill Belichick isn't a doctor, Russell Wilson hits back against a meme, Gregg Popovich gets real honest about his motivation and more from our quotes of the week. "What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? ... Day by day." New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, on being...
NFL・
Comments / 0