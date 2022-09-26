ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA training camp: Most likely landing spots for Blake Griffin, Hassan Whiteside and other veteran free agents

NBA training camps opened this week, and players from all 30 franchises are preparing to refine their skills and build chemistry with their teammates for the 2022-23 season. But a handful of serviceable players are still unsigned and not yet sure which team they will be helping this upcoming season, if any. Injuries, age and reduced minutes from previously playing on teams with deep rosters have lowered their stock as players, but several teams still have time to take a chance on these unsigned players and bring them in before the season.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets defensive tone at first practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the Los...
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga

It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
NBA Preseason Glance

Maccabi Ra'anana at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m. Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m. Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Monday's Games. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at...
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open NBA preseason

James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman...
