While vacuuming is not historically the worst cleaning task known to man, it’s also not the most fun way to spend your time. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to vacuum at all? Well, thanks to the invention of the robot vacuum, you can take a mostly hands-off approach to vacuuming. We’re always on the lookout for the best Roomba deals for this very reason, but once in a while we find a deal on a great Roomba alternative that’s totally worth sharing. Right now, Walmart is offering a Trifo Maxwell robot vacuum for only $94, saving you a massive $196 off its original retail price of $300. As you can see, this is one of those robot vacuum deals that is simply too good to ignore.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO