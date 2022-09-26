Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Digital Trends
The first Galaxy S23 Ultra leak is great news for S22 Ultra fans
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first full look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra via leaked renders — just a day after we saw renders of the S23 and S23 Plus. While there are some clear technical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rumored specs of the upcoming S23 Ultra, in terms of the looks department, Samsung seems to be pushing for more of the same.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Meta made DALL-E for video, and it’s both creepy and amazing
Meta unveiled a crazy artificial intelligence model that allows users to turn their typed descriptions into video. The system is called Make-A-Video and is the latest in a trend of AI generated content on the web. The system accepts short descriptions like “a robot surfing a wave in the ocean”...
Digital Trends
How to watch Tesla’s AI Day today and what to expect
Tesla is holding its AI Day today, helmed by CEO Elon Musk. It’s been a turbulent year for the divisive figure since the inaugural AI Day last year. Still, the focus of the event is expected to be squarely focused on robotics and AI initiatives within Tesla — not any of Musk’s personal controversies and side interests.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends
Grab this Roomba alternative while it’s ridiculously cheap today
While vacuuming is not historically the worst cleaning task known to man, it’s also not the most fun way to spend your time. Wouldn’t it be nice if you didn’t have to vacuum at all? Well, thanks to the invention of the robot vacuum, you can take a mostly hands-off approach to vacuuming. We’re always on the lookout for the best Roomba deals for this very reason, but once in a while we find a deal on a great Roomba alternative that’s totally worth sharing. Right now, Walmart is offering a Trifo Maxwell robot vacuum for only $94, saving you a massive $196 off its original retail price of $300. As you can see, this is one of those robot vacuum deals that is simply too good to ignore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The best games of September 2022: The Last of Us, Splatoon 3, and more
After a summer full of ups and downs in terms of game releases, the fall season started off strong in September. Every week brought tons of notable games to try, and they ran the gamut from disappointing to outstanding. Fans of almost every gaming genre had something to check out this month. Some of these titles experimented with new mechanics and tried to push the industry forward, while others repeated winning formulas to great success.
Digital Trends
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on Friday
Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company’s AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot — also referred to as Optimus — will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks. The first major...
Digital Trends
Are smart kitchen gadgets worth it?
Have you ever given any thought to what the word ‘smart’ truly means? At its most basic it denotes someone who is clever, quick-witted, or very intelligent. But what about when it comes to a smart device? The dictionary (or Alexa, if we’re being honest) would say a smart device is one that’s programmed to be capable of some type of independent action. The keywords there are “some type.” That’s the trouble with smart devices, gadgets, and appliances: ‘smart’ isn’t a universally understood or regulated feature.
Digital Trends
The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch
While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
SSDs could be as cheap as HDDs in time for Black Friday
Back in the heady days of late 2021, your average 1TB SATA SSD would cost you somewhere north of $400. Sure, you could grab a 6GB/s HDD with 1TB of space for around $50, but in the world of computing, you get what you pay for. Then came 2022 and suddenly SSD prices are dropping.
Digital Trends
The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube just announced a few new updates to the video-sharing platform’s watching experience on TVs and a couple of them were particularly noteworthy. On Tuesday, YouTube announced one of those updates via a tweet, saying that viewers can now watch YouTube videos with 5.1 surround sound “on any TV that supports it.”
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This HP Chromebook has a massive discount today
Shoppers usually go for Chromebook deals if the laptop deals that are available are still beyond their budget, but the HP Chromebook x2 11 not only doesn’t feel like you’re settling, but it also could serve as an affordable alternative to iPad deals. The device is an even more attractive option because HP slashed its price by $200, bringing it down to just $370 from its original price of $570. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer.
Digital Trends
LG prices its Flex, StanByMe TVs, and debuts a new model that doubles as magazine rack
2022 has been a big year for LG’s TVs, as the company has moved well beyond traditional wall- or stand-mounted models, into new designs that are targeted at specific audiences like gamers and those who want their TVs to be more than just black rectangles on a wall. Contents.
Ars Technica
Apple backtracks, will extend Stage Manager multitasking support to older iPads
When Apple delayed iPadOS 16 in August, one of the primary culprits was the new "Stage Manager" multitasking feature. Stage Manager was meant to extend a new multi-window multitasking model to the iPad, but developers and people who cover Apple for a living have been complaining about stability and unpredictable behavior for months, problems that were still present even in recent betas. Controversially, the feature also required a recent M1-powered iPad Pro or Air to work.
Digital Trends
October PS Plus lineup includes Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and more
While Starbucks is serving up pumpkin spice lattes, Sony is delivering a trio of games to PlayStation Plus subscribers this October. As revealed in the PlayStation Blog, Injustice 2, Superhot, and Hot Wheels Unleashed join the subscription service next month. Injustice 2 is the sequel to the 2013 DC fighting...
Digital Trends
Grab this cheap printer deal from HP and get 6 months of free ink
After taking advantage of laptop deals and desktop computer deals, you should think about investing in accessories such as printers. If you’ve already spent most of your budget, don’t worry because there are printer deals like HP’s $50 discount for the HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer, which lowers its price to a more affordable $140 from its original price of $190. Every purchase of the printer also comes with six months of free ink, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button immediately.
Comments / 0