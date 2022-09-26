ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Resurfacing project to shut down part of NB I-35 this weekend in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities will shut down part of Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City this weekend because of a resurfacing project. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of I-35 between Interstates 40 and 44. The department recommends people use Interstate 235 north to I-44 as a detour.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in crash involving motorcycle on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist died after authorities said they crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that they believe the motorcyclist was speeding when they tried going from the far left lane to the exit for southbound Interstate 35. The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and later died, according to officials.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oklahoma City#Cranes#Construction Maintenance
KOCO

Procession held for Oklahoma City police officer killed in crash while off duty

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department held a procession for an officer killed Thursday morning in a crash while off duty. Police said Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving north on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street around 12:30 a.m. when a southbound driver swerved, went over the guardrail and hit her vehicle head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
405magazine.com

Now Open: New OKC Restaurants and Bars in Fall ’22

A new art museum patisserie and cafe, a dive-y beer bar with a late-night grill, and a New Mexico-style restaurant make this season’s new arrivals. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art hosted an opening last weekend for the new Ganache Patisserie location in the museum cafe gift shop. The joint operation features the new, expanded location of the gift shop with a food counter and bar with Ganache’s signature pastries and sweets, as well as sandwiches, salads, soups and cocktails. The cafe will also carry Ganache’s custom coffee blend from Eote Coffee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police escort body of OKC officer killed in crash to Medical Examiner’s Office

OKLAHOMA CITY — An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street. An off-duty officer was reportedly heading north on the interstate when police said another vehicle going south drove through a median and hit the officer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy