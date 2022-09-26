Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Resurfacing project to shut down part of NB I-35 this weekend in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities will shut down part of Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City this weekend because of a resurfacing project. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of I-35 between Interstates 40 and 44. The department recommends people use Interstate 235 north to I-44 as a detour.
Portions Of Interstate 35 Northbound, Ramps To Close This Weekend
Another major closure is expected for a busy Oklahoma City metro interstate this weekend. This weekend, Interstate 35 northbound will be completely shut down between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. The closure will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday. The detour will be I-40 to...
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
KOCO
Person killed in crash involving motorcycle on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist died after authorities said they crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that they believe the motorcyclist was speeding when they tried going from the far left lane to the exit for southbound Interstate 35. The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and later died, according to officials.
blackchronicle.com
Fire crews battle blaze at NW Oklahoma City hookah lounge, nearby daycare evacuated
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to prevent a hookah lounge fire from spreading, and a nearby daycare center was evacuated. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire near N.W. 23rd and Utah Ave. When fire crews arrived...
KOCO
Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
KOCO
Procession held for Oklahoma City police officer killed in crash while off duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department held a procession for an officer killed Thursday morning in a crash while off duty. Police said Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving north on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street around 12:30 a.m. when a southbound driver swerved, went over the guardrail and hit her vehicle head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Off-duty Oklahoma City police officer killed in crash on I-44 identified
OKALHOMA CITY, Okla. — UPDATE: 9/29/2022: The officer has been identified as Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Meagan Burke. An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police community in mourning after officer killed in crash while off duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — An overnight crash has left Oklahoma City police and the community heartbroken. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home from work around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street when a southbound car crossed the median and hit her vehicle head-on. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
405magazine.com
Now Open: New OKC Restaurants and Bars in Fall ’22
A new art museum patisserie and cafe, a dive-y beer bar with a late-night grill, and a New Mexico-style restaurant make this season’s new arrivals. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art hosted an opening last weekend for the new Ganache Patisserie location in the museum cafe gift shop. The joint operation features the new, expanded location of the gift shop with a food counter and bar with Ganache’s signature pastries and sweets, as well as sandwiches, salads, soups and cocktails. The cafe will also carry Ganache’s custom coffee blend from Eote Coffee.
KOCO
Police escort body of OKC officer killed in crash to Medical Examiner’s Office
OKLAHOMA CITY — An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street. An off-duty officer was reportedly heading north on the interstate when police said another vehicle going south drove through a median and hit the officer.
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
Comments / 0