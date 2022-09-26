Read full article on original website
KMOV
Scrap yard catches fire in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- A scrap yard caught fire in Valley Park Thursday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky. The scrap yard sits at the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141. It is unclear what started the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
KMOV
Police identify man killed inside barbershop in The Grove
KSDK
Waterloo bakery fire leaves owners sifting through remains
Late last night, the family-owned Ahne's Bakery in Waterloo, Illinois caught a blaze. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig spoke with the family.
KSDK
Man shot on Temple Place in north St. Louis
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. St. Louis police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
Man shot and killed inside Grove neighborhood barbershop
A man is in custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the SouthSide Barber and Beauty Salon in the Grove neighborhood.
recordpatriot.com
Federal marshals find, arrest sought Jerseyville man
ST. LOUIS — A Jerseyville man for whom authorities were offering a $3,000 reward has been captured. Federal marshals took Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Jerseyville into custody Wednesday, according to Jersey County Sheriff's Department. Krueger, 26, was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Greene...
KSDK
Hurricane Ian leaves behind massive damage
Video of the damage is starting to come in as Hurricane Ian moves back over the Atlantic Ocean. In St. Louis, the weather remains beautiful.
KSDK
Man found shot to death in backyard of St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home Thursday afternoon. Police said the man was found dead behind a home on the 4600 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood at around 4 p.m.
KSDK
St. Louis area residents keeping families in thoughts as Ian arrives in Florida
One St. Louis area resident knows how difficult flooding can be. Her restaurant was hit by river flooding in 2019.
KSDK
St. Louis weather to avoid effects of Hurricane Ian
Ian is battering the east coast, but in the Bi-State, things are quiet. Pleasant, fall-like weather continues for the next 10 days.
Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames
A fire broke out at a well-known bakery in the Metro East area, which left heavy damage to the business.
Police investigate deadly shooting at a barbershop in The Grove
A deadly shooting at a barber shop Wednesday near Manchester and Tower Grove avenues led to one man in police custody.
KMOV
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal Sept. 2 shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man that occurred in early September. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Armon Paris, of St. Louis, was shot and killed on Sept. 2. Police found him shortly before 3:30 p.m., lying on his back on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Park Avenue.
kjfmradio.com
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
One shot, one in custody in Manchester Ave. shooting
An investigation is underway after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Machester Avenue in St. Louis City. One suspect is in custody.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
KMOV
Former Mehlville School District substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail. A former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed.
