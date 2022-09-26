Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
SFGate
Off-Court Moves: NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Buys Miami Pied-a-Terre
The 33-year-old just scored a corner-unit penthouse in The Standard Residences for $1.2 million. “Everybody has said the same thing about the project. The price point that they came out of the gate with, I think, was very competitive for what they're offering,” says Ryan Kelly with Douglas Elliman, who represented Whiteside in the transaction and has closed 14 deals at the building.
