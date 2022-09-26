ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

If fall is bringing you down, you’re not alone, how to fight seasonal depression

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzIqZ_0iBCLlWY00

(WSYR-TV) — If the recent change from summer to fall is bringing you down, you’re not alone. There are some tips if you’re struggling with seasonal depression as cooling temperatures and less daylight are becoming more and more noticeable.

“Some people are prone to depression when there’s a lack of sunlight and they start to feel down in the dumps,” says professor of phycology at SUNY Upstate Dr. Rich O’Neill.

The most difficult months for people with seasonal depression tend to be January and February, but it can start now, and more commonly in women than men.

The American Psychiatric Association says about 5 percent of U.S. adults experience this, with symptoms similar to depression.

“It’s important not to think oh this is a change in the season without getting properly diagnosed so you want to work with some mental health professional to help you sort out what is the cause of this,” Dr. O’Neill says.

If you’re diagnosed with seasonal depression, there are many ways to treat it, starting with a lightbox.

“Just take a little bit of time sitting in front of a light box every day, where you’re getting the same kind of light in your eyes and in your brain that you get from the sun,” Dr. O’Neill continues.

Simply standing in front of a window when it’s light out or coming outside to get more light can help, even exercising.

“Most people in the United States are exercise deprived and if you get moving again which is hard to do in the winter time you can get a boost in your mind,” Dr. O’Neill argues.

Medications and psychotherapy can also help when it goes beyond the winter blues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81

(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
BREWERTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Suny Upstate Dr
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man charged for double murder

(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
FITNESS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lifehacker

The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)

Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The psychedelic escape from depression

Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
MENTAL HEALTH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool man arrested for fraud, totaling over $14,000

(WSYR-TV) — A Solvay Bank employee was arrested on September 28 for making fraudulent transactions totaling over $14,000, according to New York State Police. 35-year-old Anthony T. Walker of Liverpool was charged with the following: 15 counts of Forgery in the second degree, a class D felony 16 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
Daily Beast

How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger

Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.
HEALTH
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy