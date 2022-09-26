ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

City Of Dunedin Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ7Kg_0iBCLaoZ00

DUNEDIN, Fla. – In preparation and response to Hurricane Ian, Dunedin City Manager Jennifer K. Bramley has declared a local state of emergency.

The City of Dunedin is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian which is tracking to become a major hurricane for the Tampa Bay area with possible storm surges in Pinellas County of 8+ feet depending on location and tides.

Residents are urged to prepare now for necessary steps for their safety and possible evacuation plans.

Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Flood Zones A-C.

In the news: Hurricane Ian Now Category 2 As It Barrels Toward Florida

City Closures and Cancelations

1. City Hall and City facilities, including the Library, will be closed to the public from Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30. The City Marina will remain open. Boaters are urged to secure their boats.

2. Effective 6 p.m. today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A (including all mobile home residents) will be under mandatory evacuation orders.

3. Mandatory orders for evacuation zones B and C will be effective tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

4. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation orders starting today as well.

5. City Committee meetings are canceled for this week.

6. The Special City Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 29 has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m.

7. Solid Waste Division is suspending all collection programs starting Tuesday, September 27 until further notice. Solid Waste Division has already removed all the recycling containers at both City of Dunedin recycling drop off-sites

8. Sandbag Station will is now closed as the storm approaches.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Dunedin, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#State Of Emergency#City Committee
Beach Beacon

Largo assesses damage, begins recovery efforts

The City of Largo's Emergency Management Team is coordinating post-storm recovery efforts due to Hurricane Ian for our community. When possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow crews to complete damage assessment and debris cleanup. City facilities. All city facilities will remain closed to the public...
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy