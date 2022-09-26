City Of Dunedin Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

DUNEDIN, Fla. – In preparation and response to Hurricane Ian, Dunedin City Manager Jennifer K. Bramley has declared a local state of emergency.

The City of Dunedin is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian which is tracking to become a major hurricane for the Tampa Bay area with possible storm surges in Pinellas County of 8+ feet depending on location and tides.

Residents are urged to prepare now for necessary steps for their safety and possible evacuation plans.

Pinellas County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Flood Zones A-C.

In the news: Hurricane Ian Now Category 2 As It Barrels Toward Florida

City Closures and Cancelations

1. City Hall and City facilities, including the Library, will be closed to the public from Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30. The City Marina will remain open. Boaters are urged to secure their boats.

2. Effective 6 p.m. today, all residents in Evacuation Zone A (including all mobile home residents) will be under mandatory evacuation orders.

3. Mandatory orders for evacuation zones B and C will be effective tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

4. All residential healthcare facilities will be under mandatory evacuation orders starting today as well.

5. City Committee meetings are canceled for this week.

6. The Special City Commission Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 29 has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m.

7. Solid Waste Division is suspending all collection programs starting Tuesday, September 27 until further notice. Solid Waste Division has already removed all the recycling containers at both City of Dunedin recycling drop off-sites

8. Sandbag Station will is now closed as the storm approaches.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement