ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Beat Writer Brian Fonseca Expects Another Blowout Win for Ohio State over Scarlet Knights

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. The Scarlet Knights have never come within 22 points of beating Ohio State, but they’re off to a 3-1 start this season. Will this be the year Rutgers finally gives Ohio State a close game? Fonseca doesn’t think so, nor does he think the Scarlet Knights are likely to win many more games than the games they’ve already won.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks to Continue Dominance Over Rutgers

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Ohio State typically does a good job of avoiding bulletin-board material, and this week has been no different. None of the Buckeyes who met with the media this week predicted a blowout win or talked down on Rutgers. Ryan Day said the Scarlet Knights are “better than they’ve been in the past,” and J.T. Tuimoloau described them as “a sneaky good team.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday

Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight

Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye's Got The Running Game Humming

Fresh off smashing Wisconsin last Saturday thanks in part to an Ohio State rushing attack churning out 258 yards on six yards a pop, head coach Ryan Day met with the media yesterday to discuss his Buckeyes. Central to the discussion was Day's observations on how offensive line coach Justin...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson, Matthew Jones, Ronnie Hickman, Josh Proctor, Jesse Mirco, J.T. Tuimoloau and Taron Vincent Recap Ohio State's First Month of the Season

Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson were popular guys on Wednesday evening. The pair of young cornerbacks each met with the media after Ohio State's practice to discuss making their first-ever career starts with injuries plaguing the Buckeyes' cornerback depth. Johnson in particular said he had continued to see first-team reps this week in preparation for Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA

Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

The Constant Gardener

Michigan State three times, Michigan twice, Purdue twice, Penn State twice, Iowa and Nebraska. That's all 11 of Ohio State's conference losses since Bucky last got the best of Brutus. The home team torching the Badgers over the weekend was as predictable as the visitors' game strategy, which was - for the 30th consecutive year - to be as Wisconsony as possible and hope for the best.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Buckeye State#Media Day#State Media#Buckeyes
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Makes A Statement Against Wisconsin Even As Questions Linger with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cornerbacks

Ohio State exceeded our expectations for the second week in a row. While both of us expected Wisconsin’s defense to make life a little more difficult for Ohio State’s offense than Toledo could, the Buckeyes kept things rolling against the Badgers, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions to race out to a 28-0 lead before ultimately cruising to a 52-21 victory.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy