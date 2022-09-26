Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Beat Writer Brian Fonseca Expects Another Blowout Win for Ohio State over Scarlet Knights
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. The Scarlet Knights have never come within 22 points of beating Ohio State, but they’re off to a 3-1 start this season. Will this be the year Rutgers finally gives Ohio State a close game? Fonseca doesn’t think so, nor does he think the Scarlet Knights are likely to win many more games than the games they’ve already won.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Looks to Continue Dominance Over Rutgers
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Ohio State typically does a good job of avoiding bulletin-board material, and this week has been no different. None of the Buckeyes who met with the media this week predicted a blowout win or talked down on Rutgers. Ryan Day said the Scarlet Knights are “better than they’ve been in the past,” and J.T. Tuimoloau described them as “a sneaky good team.”
Eleven Warriors
Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday
Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star CB Bryce West Felt “Hometown Love” on His Ohio State Visit Last Weekend, Jeremiah McClellan and Justin Scott Will Visit Columbus Saturday
One of Ohio State’s top cornerback priorities in the 2024 class certainly felt wanted by the Buckeyes on his most recent trip to Columbus. Four-star Ohio cornerback Bryce West made his second game visit of the month to Ohio State last weekend and told Eleven Warriors he had a great experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight
Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Believes Rutgers is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep The Buckeyes On Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday
After Ohio State's 52-21 win over Wisconsin in Week 4, Ryan Day took to the airwaves to discuss the Buckeyes' performance and preview his team's matchup with Rutgers on Saturday. Here are some of the highlights from The Ryan Day Radio Show on 97.1 The Fan:. Ryan Day. On how...
Eleven Warriors
Justin Frye's Got The Running Game Humming
Fresh off smashing Wisconsin last Saturday thanks in part to an Ohio State rushing attack churning out 258 yards on six yards a pop, head coach Ryan Day met with the media yesterday to discuss his Buckeyes. Central to the discussion was Day's observations on how offensive line coach Justin...
Eleven Warriors
Watch Jyaire Brown, JK Johnson, Matthew Jones, Ronnie Hickman, Josh Proctor, Jesse Mirco, J.T. Tuimoloau and Taron Vincent Recap Ohio State's First Month of the Season
Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson were popular guys on Wednesday evening. The pair of young cornerbacks each met with the media after Ohio State's practice to discuss making their first-ever career starts with injuries plaguing the Buckeyes' cornerback depth. Johnson in particular said he had continued to see first-team reps this week in preparation for Rutgers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes' Badger Beatdown Gives Glimpse of What Ohio State Is Capable of on Both Sides of the Ball
Ohio State pulled back the curtain on its vaunted offense against Toledo two weekends past, and followed that masterpiece of with a drubbing of a traditional conference power in Wisconsin a week later. Things are looking good for Ryan Day's squad, and it's hard not to get too greedy thinking...
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA
Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
Eleven Warriors
The Constant Gardener
Michigan State three times, Michigan twice, Purdue twice, Penn State twice, Iowa and Nebraska. That's all 11 of Ohio State's conference losses since Bucky last got the best of Brutus. The home team torching the Badgers over the weekend was as predictable as the visitors' game strategy, which was - for the 30th consecutive year - to be as Wisconsony as possible and hope for the best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Makes A Statement Against Wisconsin Even As Questions Linger with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cornerbacks
Ohio State exceeded our expectations for the second week in a row. While both of us expected Wisconsin’s defense to make life a little more difficult for Ohio State’s offense than Toledo could, the Buckeyes kept things rolling against the Badgers, scoring touchdowns on their first four possessions to race out to a 28-0 lead before ultimately cruising to a 52-21 victory.
Comments / 0