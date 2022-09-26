ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police look for suspects in 2 road rage shootings that killed man, injured teen

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A 59-year-old husband and father was killed and a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in separate road rage shootings in Dallas over the weekend, according to police and media reports.

Both victims were shot on C.F. Hawn Freeway within eight hours of each other.

According to KXAS-TV and KDFW-TV, Rudy Marshall was taking his wife and son on an outing to look for Halloween decorations on Friday afternoon.

As Marshall drove westbound on C.F. Hawn around 5 p.m., near the I-20 interchange, someone in a small gray car shot him through a window. Marshall’s wife and son were not injured in the shooting, but Marshall died at a local hospital that night.

His father, Frank Marshall, told Fox 4 that he wants justice for his son.

“If they ever apprehend who did this, it’ll help somewhat, but it won’t replace him,” Frank Marshall said. “It won’t bring him back.”

Dallas police are looking for the driver of the gray car, but don’t have a description of the make, model or license plate. They asked anyone who has information to contact them.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday a 14-year-old boy , whose identity hasn’t been released, was shot on C.F. Hawn at Prairie Creek Road.

According to a Dallas Police Department press release, the boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for the driver of a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado.

