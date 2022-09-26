Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Prominent College Football Quarterback Announces Stunning Transfer Decision
A prominent college football quarterback is leaving his team behind just a few games into the 2022 season. That quarterback happens to be Boise State's Hank Bachmeier. It has been an ugly start to the 2022 season for the Broncos. Andy Avalos' team is 2-2 on the year with losses to Oregon State and, most recently, UTEP.
Fresno State at Boise State kickoff time, TV details announced
The television selection and kickoff time for Fresno State’s Oct. 8 game at Boise State was announced on Monday. The game has been chosen for an FS1 broadcast with a 6:45 p.m. PT (7:45 p.m. MT) kickoff time. Monday’s announcement was the first of five consecutive weeks where Fresno...
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah State
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Utah State might not be the same team they were last season, but they're still the defending champs. Beating the defending champions is always a big deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise State football QB Hank Bachmeier makes shocking decision after Tim Plough firing
Boise State football has had quite the week. After back-to-back wins in which the program scored 30-plus points, they took a massive step back, mustering just 10 points and 177 total yards of offense in a disappointing loss to UTEP. It was an unacceptable performance, one that cost ex-Boise State football offensive coordinator Tim Plough his job. Plough was fired by the university less than 24 hours after the loss.
Comments / 0