Edmond, OK

Comments / 1

 

news9.com

KOCO

Procession held for Oklahoma City police officer killed in crash while off duty

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department held a procession for an officer killed Thursday morning in a crash while off duty. Police said Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving north on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street around 12:30 a.m. when a southbound driver swerved, went over the guardrail and hit her vehicle head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person killed in crash involving motorcycle on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist died after authorities said they crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that they believe the motorcyclist was speeding when they tried going from the far left lane to the exit for southbound Interstate 35. The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and later died, according to officials.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club

(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

KOCO

news9.com

SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle

An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

Assault and battery at city hall

A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
PURCELL, OK

