OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist died after authorities said they crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that they believe the motorcyclist was speeding when they tried going from the far left lane to the exit for southbound Interstate 35. The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and later died, according to officials.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO