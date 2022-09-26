Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police community in mourning after officer killed in crash while off duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — An overnight crash has left Oklahoma City police and the community heartbroken. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home from work around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street when a southbound car crossed the median and hit her vehicle head-on. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
Procession held for Oklahoma City police officer killed in crash while off duty
The Oklahoma City Police Department held a procession for an officer killed Thursday morning in a crash while off duty. Police said Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving north on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street around 12:30 a.m. when a southbound driver swerved, went over the guardrail and hit her vehicle head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Person killed in crash involving motorcycle on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist died after authorities said they crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that they believe the motorcyclist was speeding when they tried going from the far left lane to the exit for southbound Interstate 35. The motorcyclist then crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer and later died, according to officials.
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
Oklahoma City police identify off-duty officer killed in crash on I-44
An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street. An off-duty officer was reportedly heading north on the interstate when police said a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over the center guardrail and hit the officer's vehicle head-on.
Police escort body of OKC officer killed in crash to Medical Examiner’s Office
An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 44. Police said they received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. about a crash on I-44 near Southwest 44th Street. An off-duty officer was reportedly heading north on the interstate when police said another vehicle going south drove through a median and hit the officer.
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
OHP seeking drivers who witnessed deadly crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.
Shawnee Family Shocked After Dog Shot Twice With Bow & Arrow
A Shawnee family is shaken up after their dog was shot with an arrow in their backyard. The dog's owner, Melody Davis, said this has been a horrible two weeks for their family. Koda was shot in the leg, leading to an array of medical complications. Davis said she...
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection To Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Homeless Camp
Oklahoma City police are working to identify and track down a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers found a body on Tuesday inside a tent on the southeast side of the city. Investigators have not released the victim's name, pending next-of-kin notification. "It was just, 'Boom!'" an...
SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle
An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway
Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
‘Scared of dying’: Enid mother, daughter fear for their lives after broken protection order
The mother and daughter said things have gotten to a point where neither can go anywhere or do anything without protection.
Police investigate homicide in southwest OKC
When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by someone who told them there had been a murder.
Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35
Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road. Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles...
OHP: Motorcyclist killed in I-35 crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-35 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
The man accused of peeping through a teenager's window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it's not the only accusation against him. According to the...
Local civil rights activist arrested for elder neglect; Body cam footage released
A well-known activist has been released from the very jail he often speaks out against. He now faces charges including elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
Assault and battery at city hall
A Purcell city employee was treated at Purcell Municipal Hospital for injuries he received in an altercation at city hall just before noon Thursday, September 29. Police arrested 35-year-old Johnny Shawn of Purcell. He was booked into the McClain County Jail for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery causing great bodily injury.
