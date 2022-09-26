ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form

Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames

The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes

The Boston Celtics franchise has been in a bit of a pickle as of late. Nonetheless, they remain as one of the best teams in the NBA following a surprise run to the 2022 NBA Finals. But following the latest injury to Robert Williams III, reinforcements are needed. And help is coming in the form […] The post Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors fans go wild after James Wiseman brings hype back in Japan preseason game vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors franchise is one of the most well-run organizations in all of sports. The Warriors won their fourth championship in the past decade after they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2022 NBA Finals. Amidst all their success, one of the most crucial players for the Warriors’ future, James […] The post Warriors fans go wild after James Wiseman brings hype back in Japan preseason game vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down

The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA

Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

‘It’s gonna be amazing’: Obi Toppin gushes over new Knicks teammate he’s excited to play with

The New York Knicks are coming off a less than ideal 2021-22 season after finishing six games out of a play-in spot with a 37-45 record. Julius Randle slumped hard after an All-Star 2020-21 campaign, and the rest of the Knicks supporting cast couldn’t pick up the lefty’s slack, including Obi Toppin, Randle’s primary backup, who failed to carve out a bigger role for himself two years after being selected eighth overall in the draft. But one of the Knicks’ latest additions in particular could perhaps unlock Toppin’s considerable potential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat

Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation

Anthony Edwards is already a blossoming superstar in the NBA, and now he’s added something to make himself even more lethal on the court. The former No.1 overall pick told reporters that he had added ten pounds of muscle this offseason. Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: […] The post Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT

Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
