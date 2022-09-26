Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘My team been winning a lot’: Patrick Beverley already bringing the fire after two days of Lakers camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to feel the intensity of Patrick Beverley before the 2022-23 NBA season could even start. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the veteran point guard revealed how he’s already racking up wins in Lakers training camp. “My team has been winning a lot. …...
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
3 reasons Nets’ Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames
The Brooklyn Nets feature arguably the most talent in the NBA. Their trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons has the potential to lead the team to an NBA Finals victory. But can they realistically come together and find a way to win? Between drama and various storylines, the Nets big 3 has plenty of concerns heading into the 2022-2023 season. As a result, there are 3 main reasons why the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio is destined to go up in flames.
Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes
The Boston Celtics franchise has been in a bit of a pickle as of late. Nonetheless, they remain as one of the best teams in the NBA following a surprise run to the 2022 NBA Finals. But following the latest injury to Robert Williams III, reinforcements are needed. And help is coming in the form […] The post Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors fans go wild after James Wiseman brings hype back in Japan preseason game vs. Wizards
The Golden State Warriors franchise is one of the most well-run organizations in all of sports. The Warriors won their fourth championship in the past decade after they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games during the 2022 NBA Finals. Amidst all their success, one of the most crucial players for the Warriors’ future, James […] The post Warriors fans go wild after James Wiseman brings hype back in Japan preseason game vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down
The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA
Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
‘It’s gonna be amazing’: Obi Toppin gushes over new Knicks teammate he’s excited to play with
The New York Knicks are coming off a less than ideal 2021-22 season after finishing six games out of a play-in spot with a 37-45 record. Julius Randle slumped hard after an All-Star 2020-21 campaign, and the rest of the Knicks supporting cast couldn’t pick up the lefty’s slack, including Obi Toppin, Randle’s primary backup, who failed to carve out a bigger role for himself two years after being selected eighth overall in the draft. But one of the Knicks’ latest additions in particular could perhaps unlock Toppin’s considerable potential.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat
Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid, a Cameroon native with French citizenship, could now play for Team USA?
After officially becoming a French citizen earlier in the summer, there was a lot of talk about Joel Embiid potentially suiting up for the national side for the recently-concluded 2022 EuroBasket tournament. It wasn’t to be, though, as certain complications prevented the Philadelphia 76ers superstar from repping his new homeland.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation
Anthony Edwards is already a blossoming superstar in the NBA, and now he’s added something to make himself even more lethal on the court. The former No.1 overall pick told reporters that he had added ten pounds of muscle this offseason. Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: […] The post Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT
Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0