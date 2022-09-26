WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A popular event in Waco for the fall season is making its return this weekend!. The 18th annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest will open Friday at 6 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will take place at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center on University Parks Drive in downtown Waco.

WACO, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO