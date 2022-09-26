Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Temple ISD kicks off Wildcat Mentors program
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – 120 Temple Independent School District fifth and sixth graders met their new mentors as the district hosted its Wildcat Mentors kickoff event on Thursday. The event took place at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, located at 1515 South 25th Street. This program pairs students...
fox44news.com
Alta Vista makes staff and students feel included during Hispanic Heritage month
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Students filled the hallways of Alta Vista Elementary school to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month. “It’s important for the kids and families here to feel included, so we’re taking all the opportunities that we can to do different activities for them,” says bilingual kindergarten teacher, Jessica Lopez.
fox44news.com
$500,000 grant to help homeless youth
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has been awarded a half-million dollars for services to aid the homeless and runaway youth in the agency’s region – which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties. The Heart of Texas Behavioral...
fox44news.com
$1.46 million grant to promote violence prevention and intervention
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that the City of Waco will receive a $1.46 million grant to promote violence prevention and intervention. Prosper Waco will administer the grant, which is the result of a collaborative effort involving the City of Waco and the Waco Police Department.
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Police introduce new K-9 officer
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Police Department is proud to introduce the newest member of its department!. The public got to meet K-9 Geri (pronounced “Gary”) on Thursday morning. The district says Geri is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and is dual trained in weapons detection and apprehension.
KWTX
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
fox44news.com
Killeen community will walk against domestic violence
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to see new faces in November
Place 4 on the Copperas Cove city council will be held by a brand-new member to public office in November, and two longtime Copperas Cove residents are in the running for the position. The Leader-Press submitted questions to both candidates in order to introduce them to voters. John Hale. How...
fox44news.com
TSTC student restaurant reopens after two years
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program has reopened its student-operated restaurant on the Waco campus for the fall semester. The College says this marked the first time the campus community and public could eat at the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program served a Southern menu – featuring cornbread, grilled pork chops, Texas red chili and bananas Foster.
fox44news.com
Waco Cultural Arts Fest returning this weekend
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A popular event in Waco for the fall season is making its return this weekend!. The 18th annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest will open Friday at 6 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. before wrapping up on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will take place at Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center on University Parks Drive in downtown Waco.
fox44news.com
Temple woman gives kidney to old friend
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
highlandernews.com
Bertram area teen in need of life-saving transplant
In Bertram, volunteers are raising funds for a nonprofit support organization in honor of transplant patients like local teenager Ali Thomas. Ali is the daughter of Kelly Thomas and David Thomas. Born in 2009, Ali was diagnosed with Renal Dysplasia. The transplant team at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, recommends a lifesaving kidney transplant. Bertram volunteers are raising …
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner citizens make ‘outcry’ against incoming coffee shop
Kempner City Council held a lively hearing on Tuesday, after citizens caught wind of a controversial business coming to town. Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson said the owners of Bohica Espresso, Phillip and Karen Crutchfield, first approached him in July. The couple opened their first location in Killeen and described their business on social media as “gourmet coffee with a flair.” Photos of the…
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
fox44news.com
McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles
MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two sons.
fox44news.com
Bell County Diversion Center moving forward
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County’s vision of a Diversion Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. According to Public Information Officer James Stafford, county officials announced the purchase of the former Luvida Memory Care building on Wednesday. The buidling is located on Loop 121, near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
Texas has 2 of the best activities in the United States, report says
When it comes to having a good time, relaxing sure is fun, but getting out and about is truly where you're able to create some of the fondest memories with the ones you love.
What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few changes and additions this year. One thing […]
