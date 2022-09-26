Read full article on original website
Sorry ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans, But Kurt Sutter’s Prequel ‘The First 9’ Will Likely Never Happen
Kurt Sutter’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was such a huge hit a prequel seemed certain until a falling out between Sutter and the studio.
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, cementing his place in television history next to another zombie legend. Reedus, who has played crossbow-wielding survivor Daryl Dixon on the AMC zombie drama since its first season in 2010, was honored with the 2,734th star on the streets of Hollywood. Awarded in the category of Television, Reedus' star is located at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes, near the star of zombie movie icon and Night of the Living Dead creator George A. Romero.
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: First Final Episodes Reactions Are In
The first reviews are in for the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC Networks released episodes 1117 (titled "Lockdown") and 1118 (titled "A New Deal") to press and TV critics, previewing the midseason premiere airing Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC. (Both episodes will stream together as a two-episode premiere that same night on AMC+.) First reactions are mostly positive — praising the cast of characters and an epic scope and scale — but criticize a lack of feeling of finality with just eight episodes until the end.
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
digitalspy.com
Bob Odenkirk reunites with Better Call Saul co-stars on new movie
Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat, as comedy movie The Making of Jesus Diabetes will reunite three of its actors. According to Deadline, Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk has landed the part of Leo – a shifty man with a dark past – while Andrew Friedman (Mr Neff in season 4 of Saul) and Michael Naughton (Henry in the same season) are starring as reclusive brothers Seymour and Gerry Whitaker.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
The Walking Dead stars thank fans in emotional farewell video after 177 episodes: ‘I’m just so grateful’
The Walking Dead cast has preemptively prepared for the series’ final few episodes with an emotional farewell video dedicated to fans.AMC’s long-running zombie drama is finally coming to an end over a year after the first half of its final series ‘nauseated’ fans on 22 August 2021. Ahead of the end of season 11, which debuts on 2 October, the series filmed a documentary featuring clips of stars, including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, and more, saying goodbye to fans after 177 episodes.In the nearly 20-minute long video titled Meet the Generation Dead, Reedus, who has portrayed...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Star Trek 4’ Taken Off Paramount’s Release Schedule
Star Trek 4 won’t be boldly going anywhere anytime soon. The sequel has officially been removed from Paramount’s upcoming film slate. The film, which was being produced through J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot banner, was originally set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2023. Unfortunately, the news shouldn’t...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Walker Variants
Walkers. Lurkers. Roamers. The zombies of The Walking Dead have a new name as another breed emerges: "Variants." "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors," says Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the trailer for the final episodes. "I was never sure if they were just stories." The rumors are true. These mutated walkers — which date back to the first season of The Walking Dead — are among the first encountered by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James). And in the last eight episodes (premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+), these walker variants live again.
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
Props and more from 'The Walking Dead' hitting the auction block
Some of the most recognizable props from AMC's The Walking Dead could be yours -- for a price. The network has teamed up with collectibles and memorabilia auction site Goldin for an auction of more than 100 production-used items from the post-apocalyptic series, which is wrapping up next month after 11 seasons.
TVLine Items: Big Brother Renewed at CBS, The Boys Blooper Reel and More
The Big Brother house will open back up next summer: CBS has renewed the reality competition series for Season 25, it was announced during Sunday’s live finale. (To find out who won Season 24, click here for a full recap.) Host Julie Chen also shared the renewal news, along with casting call info, on Twitter: We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022 Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Minnie Driver will narrate Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff, which is set...
digitalspy.com
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
All hail our Queen! In the first ever Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte is getting her backstory told – and as you can imagine, it's a love story for the ages. While we know the Queen loves a good ol' gossip (and can't imagine that changing in the spin-off), we still know very little about how she found her place in society and how well she knows the other mums in the Ton… or if they even have secret connections we didn't know about.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star joins Yellowstone prequel
Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has been cast in 1923, the prequel to Yellowstone. The actor, known for the role of sardonic mercenary Bronn in HBO's hit fantasy series, will join Fast & Furious' Helen Mirren and Star Wars' Harrison Ford in the upcoming series (via Deadline). Currently in...
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
