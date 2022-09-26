Read full article on original website
KGNS News Anchor speaks to students about mental health
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In effort to break the stigma and create support for mental health, KGNS News Anchor Ruben Villarreal was a speaker for one of the events held at TAMIU. Ruben spoke to students about his personal experience with mental illness. After he spoke, he answered questions from...
NeighborWorks Laredo asks community to take part in survey
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local group that helps families buy or rent a home is needs your help. NeighborWorks Laredo has been around since 1991, they are working on their strategic plan for the next three years, so they are asking members of the community or organizations they work with to fill out a survey.
Raising awareness of domestic violence in all its forms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - October is being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by Webb County and experts stress that it’s a form of abuse that can happen to anyone regardless of age or gender. Members of the county’s law enforcement were on hand for the proclamation. Officials say...
Laredo College partners with Pillar to combat suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In 2020 over a million adults attempted suicide and more than three million contemplated taking their own life. It’s an alarming statistic that health experts have been trying to bring down; fortunately, one institution is taking action. According to the CDC, almost 4,000 Texans died...
Webb County proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you’ve driven by downtown Laredo, you may have noticed yellow bows tied outside the county courthouse. On Monday, September 26, commissioners proclaimed September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month and joined the Golden Heart Project to raise awareness and advocate for children who are diagnosed with cancer. Over 50 members are part of the group. Ithzbel Huerta shared her story of fighting through it. “I’m here because I’m one of the child survivors. I was born with leukemia. They gave me a release and now I’m cancer free. There’s hope. They can continue to fight. They are not alone. There’s family that loves them and supports them. Keep fighting and see the future.”
Laredo Homeless Coalition discuss possible expansion at Bethany House
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Homeless Coalition meets every month to discuss issues that affect the un-housed community. Many organizations that deal with the homeless population attend the meeting such as Border Region Behavioral Health Center and Bethany House of Laredo. Officials with Bethany House say the organization helps...
Laredo Parks Dept. talks 5K on the Runway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to run on the runway!. The city is hosting its second annual 5K Run on the Runway event at the Laredo Airport base. Organizers say last year’s event was such as success that they decided to bring it...
Rainbow fentanyl being used to target young adults
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School officials and nonprofit organizations are doing their part to combat the drug crisis in Laredo. Health experts say a new type of drug called rainbow fentanyl is being spread across the U.S. These pills look very similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, and they are...
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents. A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
FDA warns: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Food and Drug Administration has a warning for people, one the agency probably did not expect to need to make: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil. A new social media challenge is encouraging young people to cook poultry in the basic ingredients of NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough products.
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky. The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy. The Laredo Utilities...
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.
Laredo Chamber of Commerce awards KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station received a special recognition on Tuesday, September 27. The Laredo Chamber of Commerce awarded KGNS the Jim Parish Media Award. The award was given at the group’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Some of our team members were there to receive it.
UISD moves forward with middle school on Mines Road despite air quality concerns
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new middle school is being built a mile close to the Midwest Sterilization facility who is reportedly releasing the toxic chemical ethylene oxide. While the school is currently under construction, some Laredoans are concerned about the future of their children’s health. Muellar Elementary is...
Gilbert Gonzalez running for City Councilmember District 1
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gilbert Gonzalez is throwing his hat into the race for city council member in District 1 for this upcoming election. Gonzalez says he is retiring after 24 years of service at the Webb County Youth Village and he is ready to serve his community full time.
City of Laredo issues residential pool citations
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Spending time at the pool is just one way to cool off during the hot summer months. People in Laredo have used this way to beat the heat. Some have even rented their own pools for parties; however, the City of Laredo says they have started flagging properties that have rented their pools.
Warm Dry Days, Cool Clear Dawns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass characterized by warm sunny days with low humidity and cool clear nights will merge with another large dry airmass over the Great Lakes. This will provide our area with very little day to day change in our Fall-like weather pattern. This morning’s 61F low temperature was the coolest dawn since we reached 61F on April 9.
Laredo Airport conducts Tri Annual Disaster Drill
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From explosions to paramedics saving lives, all this happened at the Laredo International Airport airfield Wednesday morning. But relax... it was all a drill. It was all a drill. Officials say they plan these drills for two years and on Wednesday, September 28, they showed them...
Warm day with a slight change in temperatures.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Friday morning in the upper 60s then warming up with sunny skies a high of 93. Tonight will be perfect if you want to stargaze skies will be clear with a low of 68. It’s going to be a great weekend if you want to...
