RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - "We have some great things happening in Rhinelander, and for those great things to continue it is important that we pass this referendum," said Eric Burke. Rhinelander area residents showed up to the Hodag Dome on Tuesday, to listen to a community presentation about the operational referendum for the upcoming November 8th election. "So the state formula for funding in schools puts us in a situation where we need to go for operational referendum," said Eric. We are considered property rich here in Rhinelander," he added.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO