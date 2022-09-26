Read full article on original website
Merrill courts announces new pickleball courts funded completely by a private grant
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - A new racquet sport is headed to the city of parks. Merrill recently announced their plans to bring in six courts to to the west side of town at Otto's Park. “People here have been asking me for pickleball courts for years and for a long...
Top of the class: Rib Lake Elementary nationally recognized
The U.S. Department of Education announced its 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools in September, and one local school made the list. Rib Lake elementary school was one of just 297 schools across the nation to be recognized, and one of eight Wisconsin schools. The awards are for overall academic academic excellence, or progress in closing achievement gaps among students.
National coffee day today
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Today is national coffee day and many businesses across the country offered rewards in celebration of the event. For example, Dunkin Donuts gave a free medium coffee to rewards members. And in Rhinelander, there are over 8 coffee shops, with many more around the Northwoods. Each offering something unique for customers to keep coming back.
Grant funding approved for the Wausau Fire Department
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Tuesday evening, the Wausau Common Council approved funding to add nine more firefighters for three more years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued Wausau one of three Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The grant completes the departments plan to add 12 firefighter/paramedics...
School District of Rhinelander holds meeting about operational referendum for upcoming election
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - "We have some great things happening in Rhinelander, and for those great things to continue it is important that we pass this referendum," said Eric Burke. Rhinelander area residents showed up to the Hodag Dome on Tuesday, to listen to a community presentation about the operational referendum for the upcoming November 8th election. "So the state formula for funding in schools puts us in a situation where we need to go for operational referendum," said Eric. We are considered property rich here in Rhinelander," he added.
Special needs nonprofit comes to Lincoln County
MERRILL - A Northwoods nonprofit will soon bring their services to Lincoln County. The Opportunity Development Center will begin providing services in the Merrill community starting next week. The ODC is a nonprofit that specializes in assisting people with special needs with employment, transitioning through schooling and daily living skills.
Local residents have trouble with the VA
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
New water tower for the city of Antigo
ANTIGO (WJFW) - Residents of Antigo near Water Tower Park will soon have a new view. A $3 million water tower will begin construction next year and eventually replace the existing structure. "This tower here holds 150 thousand gallons, the new tower will hold 200 thousand gallons," said Tommy Horswill,...
Grand Theater implements new security screening system
WAUSAU - New security measures are being introduced at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Beginning October 3 with the sold-out Tom Segura show, The Grand is implementing a new security screening system that patrons will pass through upon entering. While The Grand has used security screening measures in the past,...
Boulder Junction closer to new playground
BOULDER JUNCTION (WJFW) - The community of Boulder Junction has pulled together to get a new playground and they're one step closer. "The equipment was ordered in August and a groundbreaking is next month," said Laura Bertch, Town Board Supervisor and committee chairperson. The equipment should arrive in December and...
Amphitheater opens at Hodag Park
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A grand opening ceremony and concert was held Wednesday evening for Rhinelander's Hodag Park Amphitheater. The ceremony included a ribbon cutting, live music, as well as food. The project was made possible after a community effort raised $400,000 for the project. Rhinelander city officials are hoping the...
Tranquil acres wraps up another season of giving
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - With the recent stretch of colder temperatures, gardeners around the Northwoods have picked their final produce for the year. One garden south of downtown Tomahawk has shared its shares its produce with the community for two summers now. “We can do something good and others can...
Three Lakes Beats Iron Mountain in UP vs. Wisconsin Matchup
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes has been on a roll lately in boys soccer. On Thursday, they found themselves hosting a UP school in Iron Mountain. After a close match in the first half, Three Lakes was able to break away, scoring 3 second half goals to win it 5-1.
Rhinelander Takes Out Northland Pines in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander traveled to Eagle River to take on the Northland Pines Eagles in a Great Northern Conference showdown for boys soccer on Thursday. This matchup featured great play from both team's goalies, making multiple diving saves throughout the game. Rhinelander scored first, but after a PK...
Northland Pines Beats Antigo on Senior Night
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines had a combination of themes for their game against Antigo on Thursday. It was both Senior Night and Pink Night for breast cancer awareness. Northland Pines' defense was dominant this match, getting a multitude of blocks to get the win in 4 sets 25-21,...
Snowmobile trail may be closing in Iron Co.
MERCER (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail near Mercer may be closing just before the season after a a=landowner has pulled their permit. A letter to the Mercer Area Sno-goers from the landowners state that the property owners have endured noise of the machines and trespassers not staying on the trail on the section of Trail 17 and Trail 12. This section runs through their property just north of Mercer.
New splash pad plan unveiled in the City of Antigo
ANTIGO (WJFW) - The Antigo Park is currently constructing a splash pad at City Park East. Thanks to a donation from the Draeger Family, the city of Antigo will be constructing a Splash Pad to take the place of the pool. The pool has had several equipment and mechanical issues...
Rhinelander Girls Tennis Wins 11th GNC Title in 13 Years
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There was a Great Northern Conference meet for girl's tennis on Thursday at Lakeland Union that featured the T-Birds, Antigo, Columbus Catholic, Medford, Newman Catholic, Pacelli, Phillips and Rhinelander high school. The result of this tournament was Rhinelander coming away with their 11th Great Northern Conference title...
