ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Kids: 8-year-old creates video game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Coding, which is also commonly called ‘computer programming,’ is tough for adults, let alone kids. But one child in Baton Rouge has mastered it and even created his own video game. Mason Prestridge-Hoover is the local eight-year-old who already has an impressive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Kenilworth Science and Technology purchased 7 acres of land, building new school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenilworth Science and Technology (KST) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 the purchase of land to build the school’s new campus. With the help of Building Hope, Kenilworth Science and Technology School purchased 7 acres of land to build a new campus. Building Hope is a non-profit made to support charter schools and has grown charter schools nationwide by providing facilities, financial, and operational services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Tea Time#Art Center#Art Educator#Brec
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Teacher finds weapon in elementary student’s backpack, school says

ROUGON, La. (BRPROUD) — A teacher at a Pointe Coupee Parish elementary school found a weapon in a student’s backpack Tuesday. The school said there was no “immediate danger” to the student or teacher and parents were notified via email and robocall. Rougon Elementary School issued the following statement:
ROUGON, LA
brproud.com

Local doctor offers affordable alternative to traditional health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Instead of relying on traditional health insurance, the Byja Clinic in Baton Rouge is a direct primary care practice. “It’s old school medicine and cuts out the middle man, and gets back to patient and doctor. Patients pay a monthly fee directly for services,” said Dr. Byron Jasper, who owns the clinic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
brproud.com

United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to school bus accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU’s Mondo Duplantis’ world pole vault record ratified

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy