Richmond, VA

Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 4

Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.
Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress. The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
NBC12

Man killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, crews saw...
NBC12

Henrico announces new name of animal adoption center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico animal lovers got the chance to pick the name of the newest animal adoption center in the county. County leaders and members of the Henrico Human Society announced the winning name on their Facebook. The center will now be called the “Henrico Pet Adoption Center.”
NBC12

Ian impacts community events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled. This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more...
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
