NBC12
Richmond-area restaurant owners say they need employees badly to operate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand for a big hiring event at McDonald’s off Chamberlayne Avenue. The fast food chain is trying to hire 500 workers in and around the city. “Now more than ever, post the pandemic, post the height of the pandemic,...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 29-Oct. 4
Calling all biblio- and Francophiles: A forthcoming downtown concept is combining books and plenty of butter. In the coming weeks, Parisian-inspired Can Can Brasserie plans to introduce a weekday cafe inside the Library of Virginia. Dubbed Can Can Cafe, this taste of the Carytown favorite will serve coffee, pastries and desserts, in addition to simple salads and French classics such as jambon beurre, aka ham with butter. P.S.: Pear upside-down cake is totally a thing, and Can Can pastry chef Ben Hill shares the recipe.
NBC12
Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress. The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
Virginia Career Works to hold job fair at Petersburg Library
The host of employers will gather at a career fair next month to meet with job seekers living in the City of Petersburg.
‘A good soul’: Family remembers man killed in Richmond house fire
According to family members, Robert Mallory was killed in a fire on Clarkson Road and Southwood Parkway Thursday morning. Not only is the home a total loss with belongings charred, his family is dealing with an unimaginable loss.
NBC12
Food pantries remain in high demand with inflation, lingering effects from pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than half a million Virginians aren’t getting the food they need, but several groups in our area are trying to change that. That’s why September is Hunger Action Month for Feed More - an effort to put food on the table for those who need it.
Mayor Stoney calls for investigation into Richmond hospital accused of exploiting low-income community
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for a federal investigation Tuesday into a Bon Secours hospital accused of exploiting a legal loophole to profit off of Richmond's low-income residents at the expense of their health.
NBC12
Man killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a house fire in Richmond on Thursday morning. At around 7:47 a.m., Richmond fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road for the report of a house fire with a person trapped inside. Once on scene, crews saw...
Urgent care pet clinic coming to Richmond
UrgentVet fashions itself the middle ground between a pet owner’s usual veterinarian and an emergency room visit.
NBC12
Henrico announces new name of animal adoption center
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico animal lovers got the chance to pick the name of the newest animal adoption center in the county. County leaders and members of the Henrico Human Society announced the winning name on their Facebook. The center will now be called the “Henrico Pet Adoption Center.”
Richmond’s AP Hill statue poses safety threat, neighbors say
The future of Richmond’s last standing Confederate monument will be discussed inside of a courtroom on Thursday morning.
Richmond doctor to pay $50k in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions
A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
NBC12
Ian impacts community events in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled. This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more...
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Armed robbery at restaurant on Richmond Road in Williamsburg under investigation
According to police, officers responded to the robbery on September 23 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
Bank robbery suspect wanted by Chesterfield Police
Chesterfield County Police Department is currently seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed bank robbery in North Chesterfield.
NBC12
Thousands of Virginia students participate in walkouts to protest transgender policy proposal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Outside Open High School in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, dozens of students held posters. They voiced their opposition to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new policy proposal for transgender students. One by one, students took the microphone to share their stories and support for transgender students as...
