wamc.org
Plattsburgh mayor discusses city water problems, the civic center controversy and the upcoming budget
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is about 18 months into his first four-year term. In recent weeks, a number of challenges have arisen, from water problems to controversy over a shuttered civic center. The most pressing current issue is discolored water affecting the city’s distribution system. For nearly five weeks city engineers have worked to determine the cause including draining and cleaning the main water storage tanks. The Democrat tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley they are working with health officials to assure the water reaching homes is safe but determining the cause has been difficult.
wwnytv.com
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
flackbroadcasting.com
CORRECTION: Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser clarifies a few misunderstandings for New York's latest pistol, semi-automatic rifle licensing laws
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser is reaching back out to the public with a few clarifications for New York's latest round of pistol and semi-automatic rifle licensing laws. Mr. Moser reached out to us after doing an interview with us earlier this month and said there were a few...
wwnytv.com
Larry E. Paige, 67, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Paige, age 67 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at the Ogdensburg Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St, Ogdensburg, NY. Surviving are his four daughters Sharon Patterson & her companion...
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
wwnytv.com
Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected. Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms. His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night. Jellie intends to provide...
wwnytv.com
Becoming mostly sunny
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day. It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s. It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for...
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
wwnytv.com
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday. Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project. The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound...
wwnytv.com
Sunny to start, then increasing clouds
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing. There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m. Skies start...
wwnytv.com
Without a contract for almost a year, union workers in Lowville send message to corporate executives
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As company executives traveled to Lowville Wednesday, union workers at the former Neenah paper plant used it as an opportunity to tell new management, they want a fair contract. Representatives with the United Steel Workers Union said 90 people at the Lowville Mativ plant haven’t...
wwnytv.com
Dancing to raise cancer awareness
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rhonda’s Footeworks and The Love Michaela Foundation are teaming up for Colors of Cancer, a celebration of dance in honor of cancer awareness. Rhonda Foote, director of Rhonda’s Footeworks, and Cyd Converse, co-founder of The Love Michaela Foundation appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Who owns the fire equipment? It’s the latest debate between Copenhagen village officials and its fire department. It all stems from a recent vote where village officials decided to disband the department. It’s not a done deal yet, but if it’s finalized, who will own the fire trucks, hoses and gear? The answer depends on who you ask.
Barton Chronicle
Lowell woman unsuccessfully challenges court’s authority
NEWPORT—Shylo Boudreau, 35, of Lowell appeared in court Monday for what was supposed to be a routine arraignment — the court hearing where a person charged with a crime pleads innocent or guilty. Things did not go as they normally do, when asked whether she wanted to plead...
