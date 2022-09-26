Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is about 18 months into his first four-year term. In recent weeks, a number of challenges have arisen, from water problems to controversy over a shuttered civic center. The most pressing current issue is discolored water affecting the city’s distribution system. For nearly five weeks city engineers have worked to determine the cause including draining and cleaning the main water storage tanks. The Democrat tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley they are working with health officials to assure the water reaching homes is safe but determining the cause has been difficult.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO