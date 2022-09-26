Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Waseca police report to school on shooting report; “student behavioral issue” source of noise
(ABC 6 News) – Waseca police responded to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building, 501 East Elm Avenue, at 10:53 this morning, after a report of shots fired on the third floor of the building. After investigating and speaking to staff, officers attributed the noises to a “student behavioral...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man loses $1K in Publisher’s Clearing House scam
(ABC 6 News) – A local 70-year-old man fell prey to a scammer pretending to offer money from Publisher’s Clearing House, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the OSCO, the man received an email that appeared to be from the sweepstakes corporation, telling the man he had won a large sum and requesting a prompt response.
KAAL-TV
Swatting investigation update, 911 call transcripts revealed
(ABC 6 News) – It has been one week since the statewide swatting incident that rocked so many students, parents and teachers, and now that terrifying 911 call, is brought to light. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the number of schools being affected by fake school...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Account of Rochester murder-suicide discovery
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester police report reveals details of an Iowa couple’s last days before an apparent murder-suicide. Dale Nelson, 67, and Alberta Nelson, 65, were found dead at 510 16th Street NE on Sept. 5, after Rochester police conducted a welfare check. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – With current wind speeds topping around 120 mph, Hurricane Ian is shaping up to be one of the most significant hurricanes Florida residents have experienced in years. Meteorologists at National Weather Service (NWS) stations and across the country are launching extra weather balloons to provide...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: One arrested after mobile home shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey for allegedly firing a gun inside a Rochester trailer home, which passed through a pool and into the neighboring dwelling. Lindsey, 31, faces charges of reckless discharge and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Rochester police say he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested with gun after traffic stop
(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Rochester police say they saw him with a gun during a traffic stop. Rochester police allegedly stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Elton Hills Drive NW after recognizing that the driver’s license had been revoked.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing gun, threatening bar patrons
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested outside of North Star Bar on Broadway after allegedly threatening bar-goers with a gun Wednesday night. Rochester police responded to the area of the bar at 507 Broadway Avenue N at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, after callers told them they’d seen someone with a pistol threatening people outside North Star.
KAAL-TV
Dr. Charles Abboud End named at Mayo HS, Spartans Boys Soccer shuts out Austin
(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Spartans community took a moment before game time on Tuesday to honor longtime former boys soccer coach Dr. Charles Abboud. Dr. Abboud stepped down in 2020 as head coach after serving in that role for 34 years. He was responsible for starting the program and furthering the development of soccer across Rochester and Minnesota overall. And now, the south end of the field will permanently bear his name in recognition of his legacy.
Comments / 0