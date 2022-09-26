ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq, also known as ‘DJ Diesel,’ to perform at KU’s Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will perform as this year’s musical act at the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog, set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse.

O’Neal, who is known musically as “DJ Diesel,” will DJ a set to conclude the event .

Late Night 2022 also will include the unveiling of the 2022 men’s basketball national championship banner, the KU athletic department announced Monday. The returning players from last year’s squad will also receive their championship rings in a ceremony at the season-opening hoops extravaganza.

Also, the KU men’s and women’s teams will hold intrasquad scrimmages and participate in skits and a dance number at Late Night.

DJ Diesel began composing rap music in 1993. In addition to his hoops career, O’Neal has been featured in movies, television and video games. He currently produces electronic music and tours the world. In October 2021, he made his concert debut as DJ Diesel at the 2021 Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

Late Night will continue to be a free event for fans. However, tickets must be claimed online in advance. All seating outside of the student section will be reserved.

Tickets will be made available to all Williams Education Fund members first. Remaining inventory will be made available to the public. Students, too, must claim a ticket online.

KU’s athletic department website has additional details about how to obtain the free tickets.

