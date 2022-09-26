Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Ravens officially make five roster moves on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster at certain positions over the course of the 2022 season. They’ve needed to bring in players to help rush the passer to cover in the secondary and more as they’ve been hit with a plethora of injuries so far throughout the year.
WCVB
Thirsty New England Patriots fans will soon be able to pour their own beers at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Thirsty New England Patriots fans will soon have a new way to get their own beer on game days. Foxborough's Board of Selectmen voted unanimously this week to approve the addition of a self-serve beer option. Jim Nolan, chief operating officer for Gillette Stadium, presented the...
Abby Wambach to Fully Divest From Brett Favre–Backed Company
Her decision comes while the former NFL quarterback is at the center of a Mississippi welfare fraud case.
Report: Mac Jones delivers surprising message to Patriots teammates
Mac Jones has not practiced this week after he suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but the quarterback has apparently not ruled out playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported on Thursday that Jones...
Jerry Jones on Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz: "I think they'll play" vs. Commanders
It’s looking more and more likely that the Cowboys will get two weapons back on offense this Sunday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz will return vs. Washington.
Eight years after ‘we’re on to Cincinnati’, Bill Belichick is taking it ‘day-by-day’
Nearly a decade later, Belichick repeated another phrase to help him dodge questions. This time, it made him smile. On this day in 2014, the Patriots got steamrolled 41-14 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for their second loss of the season. Tom Brady was held to...
