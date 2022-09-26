ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Adam Schefter

Comments / 0

Community Policy