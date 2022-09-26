Read full article on original website
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
Phillies Outright Johan Camargo
The Phillies announced this evening that infielder Johan Camargo cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The switch-hitter was designated for assignment over the weekend. Camargo signed a $1.4MM free agent deal with the Phils over the winter after being cut loose by the Braves. It marked...
Marliniversary: Stanton hits 58th and 59th homers of MVP season in win over Braves
For more than two decades, Gary Sheffield’s 42 home runs in 1996 stood as the most in Florida/Miami Marlins history. In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton obliterated that total. Stanton blasted a franchise record 59 home runs that season. His final two long balls came on this day five years ago in a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Detroit News
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Nick Castellanos from the injured list.
Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are favorites to land one major star as they plan to play in the deep end of MLB free agency this winter.
103-year-old Sister Jean, the famed Chicago-area sports fan, throws first pitch at Cubs game
Sister Jean wore a custom No. 103 jersey as she completed an underhand toss to the Cubs' mascot, Clark.
WWLP 22News
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris' AL record with 61st home run
Aaron Judge made baseball history Wednesday when he launched his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, tying Roger Maris for the all-time American League record for home runs in a single season. Judge's record blast came in the Yankees'...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
