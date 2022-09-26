ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of 'heavy' weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Mountain trees light up for 2022 fall season

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Casper Mountain were reaching peak colors on Thursday. Shorter days and cooler temperatures cause many varieties of trees to stop the photosynthesis process, which uses green-hued chlorophyll, according to the Smithsonian Institution. The leaves already have the yellow and red pigments, which are covered up by chlorophyll during the summer months.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) City Council to talk credit card fees, alarm ordinance changes, Fort Caspar subsidy, and more

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council work session will begin with discussion of possibly asking City of Casper customers to pay credit card fees. The City of Casper currently absorbs the cost of a 1.3% service fee it is charged through DrivePayments and BDS, according to a staff memo. This is a reduced fee the credit card processing companies offer the city and if the city changes its policy to pass on the service fee to customers, customers using credit or debit cards will pay a 2.95% service fee.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

