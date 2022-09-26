Read full article on original website
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Fort Caspar meets 20% cost recovery goal; $500K secured toward museum expansion with help from association
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed operations at Fort Caspar Museum and heard a presentation on efforts to reduce the subsidy the City of Casper incurs to operate the museum. In Fiscal Year 2022, the City of Casper spent $390,570 on the operations of the...
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
(PHOTOS) Casper Mountain trees light up for 2022 fall season
CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Casper Mountain were reaching peak colors on Thursday. Shorter days and cooler temperatures cause many varieties of trees to stop the photosynthesis process, which uses green-hued chlorophyll, according to the Smithsonian Institution. The leaves already have the yellow and red pigments, which are covered up by chlorophyll during the summer months.
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
(VIDEO) City Council to talk credit card fees, alarm ordinance changes, Fort Caspar subsidy, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council work session will begin with discussion of possibly asking City of Casper customers to pay credit card fees. The City of Casper currently absorbs the cost of a 1.3% service fee it is charged through DrivePayments and BDS, according to a staff memo. This is a reduced fee the credit card processing companies offer the city and if the city changes its policy to pass on the service fee to customers, customers using credit or debit cards will pay a 2.95% service fee.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
(MAP) Officers, deputies ready to help carry Special Olympics Wyoming ‘Flame of Hope’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are preparing to help carry the “Flame of Hope” for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help kick off Special Olympics Wyoming’s Fall Tournament in Casper. The torch run will begin at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5...
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
Pretzel Logic: New business with an old twist reopens in Casper’s Eastridge Mall
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America, Carol Allred decided to close the Pretzelmaker shop she had owned and operated in the Eastridge Mall food court for 28 years. Business had been slowing down as the mall’s foot traffic decreased, and she...
Storms likely, damaging winds up to 60+ mph possible on I-25 in Wyoming on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in southeast Wyoming on Friday, particularly along and west of Interstate 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Some of the storms may produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph,” the NWS in Cheyenne stated in its...
Fire Weather Watch for Natrona on Wednesday before chance for rain Thursday–Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — After a high near 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Casper area can expect stronger winds and hotter temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With wind gusts up to 30 mph possible and humidity levels of 10–15% and highs in the upper...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Mystery of roof dog solved: Casper’s Northside Vapes owners crawl up to help new neighbor’s pup
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of a Casper vape shop were able to help a dog that had crawled out of an apartment window onto an awning between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Marshall Stephens and his fiancée, Olivia Muñoz, were waiting for a delivery at what will...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
