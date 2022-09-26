Read full article on original website
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
fox26houston.com
Body found in dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - The Galveston Police Department confirms that a body was found in a dumpster at Austin Middle School. Officers responded to the school in the 1500 block of Avenue N ½ just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the person’s cause of death has not been confirmed...
Police arrest man with gun outside Deer Park Elementary School
DEER PARK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested Tuesday outside Deer Park Elementary school, police confirm. Brendan Ladd, 21, was taken into custody by Deer Park police and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. An alert employee at the school on Luella Avenue saw a...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Surveillance video of a missing Alvin ISD teacher has surfaced
ALVIN, Texas - Surveillance video has been recovered of a missing teacher from Alvin ISD after her car was found in New Orleans. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds is a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin. She was reported missing Thursday. Her car was since discovered there in Louisiana and now surveillance video of her in New Orleans on Friday has surfaced.
Texas EquuSearch joins the search for a missing Alvin school teacher
Texas EquuSearch has joined police in looking for a missing Alvin school teacher. Michelle Reynolds was last seen in Alvin, Texas on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
cw39.com
2 men shot in Baytown, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
KFDM-TV
Winnie man arrested on drug charges
WINNIE — Chambers County Sheriff's office deputies arrested Michael Trevor Ortego, 35-year-old from Winnie. Ortego was wanted for drug charges. Deputies stopped a sedan on I-10 belonging to Ortego and during the traffic stop discovered that Ortego was staying at a local hotel. The deputies contacted him at his hotel and arrested Ortego for drug related warrants as well as an additional 2.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ortego accepted ownership of other narcotics found within his vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Over 100 employees exposed to chemicals at Richmond plant, 6 taken to hospital
RICHMOND, Texas - A total of six employees were taken to the hospital after more than 100 employees were exposed to chemicals at a plant in Richmond. Officials said they received multiple 911 calls of people being exposed to an unknown chemical at W.A. Parish Generating Station around 5:45 p.m.
Man gets 10 years for 2020 crash that killed woman in west Houston
Brandon Rashon Freeman was driving eastbound on the service road of the Katy Freeway when he ran a red light and hit Amy Lane Shypailo's vehicle, according to authorities.
fox26houston.com
Skateboarder killed in Houston hit-and-run crash on Norwood St
HOUSTON - A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston early Friday morning, police say. The crash occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of Norwood Street. Police say the man on the skateboard was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district. It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School. The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken...
