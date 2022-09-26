Power restored at downtown OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Regency is a multi-million dollar apartment complex known for its location. Recently, it was the sight of chaos for hundreds of residents.

“I was on my way from church. One of my neighbors called [and] told me, Pastor, don’t come home,” said Rhonda Claxton.

But it wasn’t a fire.

Residents were told to evacuate because of a power outage Sunday afternoon.

“They’re saying we could go and get our belongings, and then we have to evacuate,” said Joseph Perry. “We have to leave the building.”

OG&E sent KFOR a statement explaining the reason behind the power outage.

“A leaking sewage line in the building damaged equipment, causing the outage. Before repairs could begin, the sewage had to be pumped out of the area with the damaged equipment. Once the area was clear, OG&E crews worked through the night to repair the damaged equipment, and as of 6:30 am Monday, service had been restored to the building,” said OG&E spokesperson Aaron Cooper in a statement.

The process left residents without power and a place to stay temporarily. Some folks told KFOR they weren’t given any assistance to find somewhere to go.

Claxton claimed a manager told her to get a hotel room.

“I can’t afford to just go to a hotel,” said Claxton.

A spokesperson with the Regency declined a Zoom interview and said staff members were busy assisting residents, so an on-camera wouldn’t be feasible.

However, The Regency did send us a statement, debunking Claxton’s claims.

“As soon as it became evident that the power would not be restored by the end of the day, we began working with tenants to find accommodations for any residents who had nowhere to go. On Sunday evening, we offered to cover hotel costs for anyone needing a place to stay, and also worked with the Red Cross to establish housing for anyone who was unable to get a hotel room,” said Lauren Mauer.

The spokesperson also stated, “we have owned and operated the property for less than four weeks and have been working to improve the quality of the building, as well as the quality of life for our residents since we took over operations.”

