Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
STUDENTS MISSING SCHOOL | 30% chronically absent in Baltimore County elementary schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation has found fewer and fewer students are attending public school in Maryland on a regular basis. Alarming new data show attendance is down, and chronic absenteeism is up, especially in one local district. Chronic Absenteeism is defined by the state as a...
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County leaders urge everyone to get flu shots, COVID-19 booster shots
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County health officials are urging residents to get a flu shot and the latest COVID-19 booster shot. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. In an effort to lead by example, Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr....
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore students surprised with free shoes
Hundreds of Baltimore City school students received a special surprise Wednesday morning. Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet gifted new shoes to students at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. Samaritan's Feet was founded in 2003 by a Nigerian man who was gifted a pair of shoes from a missionary when he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Healing Touch therapy can help complement cancer treatment
TOWSON, Md. — Healing Touch therapy is an integrative therapy that some oncologists are using as a compliment to traditional cancer treatment. The energy therapy has been around in the U.S. since the 1970s but is now more of a mainstream compliment to a more a traditional western medical philosophy.
City School karate teacher accused of impregnating underage student
A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his students.
Nottingham MD
Juvenile arrested following fight at Perry Hall High School
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A juvenile was arrested following a fight at Perry Hall High School on Wednesday. Police say the fight occurred near dismissal time on September 28th. Additional details have not yet been released, however Julie Henn with the Board of Education of Baltimore County posted the following update on Wednesday evening:
Commercial Observer
Baltimore Goodwill Shifts HQ to Open Adult High School
Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is moving its headquarters to a new site in Baltimore, and will open an adult high school in its current space. The nonprofit, which provides job training, placement and other services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, has inked a 14,662-square-foot lease with landlord St. John Properties at Baltimore Gateway, a five-story, 100,000-square-foot building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
3 Baltimore violence-intervention programs split $5M in federal funds
Three Baltimore violence-intervention programs will split $5 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. The funding announced Thursday will go to Roca, the Black Mental Health Alliance and to Living Classrooms. The DOJ said it's impressed with the results of the programs and the overall collaborative approach the city is taking to fight crime, so the money will be used to expand their efforts in and around Baltimore City.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
Wbaltv.com
City Council hearing addresses E. coli, officials seek answers about communication
In a push to get answers to the E. coli water contamination in west Baltimore, City Council members continued its series of hearings into the problem. A boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted on Sept. 7 for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted on Sept. 9.
Wbaltv.com
Adnan Syed worked toward college degree in new Georgetown program for incarcerated students
JESSUP, Md. — Adnan Syed spent much of his most-recent time in jail working toward a college degree in Georgetown University's new program for incarcerated students. Behind the walls of the heavily guarded Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Syed, ate, slept and studied. He started taking classes with the Georgetown Prisons and Justice Initiative in January, and the founder of the program said Syed is a great student.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
weaa.org
Allied Security Officers voice mounting safety concerns at Marble Hall
Lillian Stephens, Contributing Writer with The MSU Spokesman. Several Allied Universal security officers have expressed fear for their safety following the death of Julian Fruh, a 19-year-old security officer with Allied Universal, who was shot to death on Aug. 29. Morgan State University has a contract with Allied Universal to...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Food Bank needs your help during 'Hunger Action Month'
HALETHORPE, Md. — While September is Hunger Action Month,inflation is impacting the communities serve by the Maryland Food Bank and its own bottom line. Curbside pickup is available for the many partners across Maryland that rely on the food bank to help feed families in their communities. "We are...
U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects
BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night
BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
Wbaltv.com
City Council seeks answers to crime-fighting strategies amid continued violence in Baltimore
Baltimore leaders pressed police for answers Wednesday to learn more about crime-fighting strategies. This comes as police are investigating a triple shooting and a double shooting across Baltimore overnight. City police said an unidentified man was shot in the head and a 35-year-old woman was hit in the arm around...
HELP FIND: Suspect left court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville
Law enforcement is searching for a Baltimore woman who escaped from a court-ordered treatment facility in Parkville earlier this month.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Wednesday night in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Wednesday night in northeast Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 6000 block of Moravia Road, where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old was shot in the buttocks. The teenagers were taken to hospitals.
Comments / 1