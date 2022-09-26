Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Recently approved charter school application may need NASD board approval to go forward
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Charter School Authorizing Board approved an application for a charter school in Natchez. However, that charter school’s application also may need to be approved by the Natchez-Adams School District board of education. The state’s authorizing board approved the application for Instant Impact Global Prep...
Natchez Democrat
New charter school targets August 2023 opening
NATCHEZ — A 1985 South Natchez-Adams High School graduate learned Monday afternoon that her pitch for a charter school in Natchez was the only one approved in Mississippi this year. The Mississippi Charter School Authorizing Board approved the Instant Impact Educational Services application to begin a kindergarten through eighth-grade...
Natchez Democrat
Garbage fee hike added to utility rate increases in Natchez
NATCHEZ — Most Natchez residents will pay more than $75 more per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service, based on rate changes approved by the Board of Aldermen. The board voted this week to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. That increase is on...
Natchez Democrat
Parish appoints two members to new railroad commission, sets speed limit on Sportsman Lane
VIDALIA, La.– The Concordia Parish Police Jury this week appointed two members to a newly established railroad commission and set a 15-mile-per-hour speed limit for Sportsman Lane, a road deemed “too dangerous” not to have one. The Police Jury was first approached about joining the new Northeast...
Natchez Democrat
Mary Hoye Armsted
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Armsted, 85, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Natchez with Pastor Ernest Ford, Sr. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Supporters gifted Boxley-designed t-shirts at Forks of the Roads commemoration Saturday
NATCHEZ — The ancestors were kind to those who gathered for a commemoration at the Forks of the Roads on Saturday. Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, who along with Friends of the Forks of the Road organized the commemoration of his 26-year effort to bring the “Forks of the Roads from Forgotten to a National Park Service Park, said the heat was becoming oppressive and he was considering calling it a day at 1 p.m. However, he said he talked with the ancestors, and a cool breeze came about, allowing those at the commemoration of a site sacred to many to stay there until 2 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
‘Disappointing’: Preservation commission chairman reacts to sign threatening legal action at site of former brothel
NATCHEZ — “It’s a little disappointing.”. That was Andy Sartin’s reaction to be named on a sign threatening “I’ll see you in court” posted by the owner of a property that formerly housed a famous Natchez brothel. Sartin, who chairs the Natchez Preservation...
Natchez Democrat
Casey Ann Hughes, Ph.D.
With almost 80 years of life behind her, Casey (ne Madeline Cassyl Jensen) took a courageous step into the unknown at 4:26 in the morning on September 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was born on Feb 19, 1943, in Angola, Louisiana, where her grandfather...
Natchez Democrat
No restaurant in Depot building; city and Church Hill Variety end lease agreement
NATCHEZ — Film director Tate Taylor’s idea of developing a world-class restaurant in the historic Depot building on the bluff in Natchez is no more. Instead, the aldermen voted to pursue grant funds to renovate part of the Depot, install restrooms and a visitor information area, and create a visitor film experience by developing a small theater. The remaining square footage, approximately 1,780 square feet, would be available for future development.
Natchez Democrat
Ernest Vernon Mallory, Jr.
NATCHEZ – Services for Duke Mallory, 80, of Natchez who died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Natchez will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Duke was born to Delores Simonton Mallory and Ernest Vernon Mallory, Sr. He was a graduate of USM and served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Korea.
Natchez Democrat
BIKERS ON THE BLUFF: Shelter fundraiser rolls on this weekend
NATCHEZ — Motorcycle lovers, start your engines. It’s time for another “Bikers Weekend on the Bluff” in Natchez, with all proceeds from the festivities benefiting Seeds of Change Resource Foundation’s new group home at 6 Claiborne St. called “My Father’s House.”. The foundation...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
Natchez Democrat
New sign appears at former Natchez madam’s dilapidated house: ‘I’ll see you in court’
A new sign appeared Tuesday in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. The new sign reads “Natchez, where the old South still lives; I will see you in court! Andy Sartin.” Sartin chairs Natchez’s Preservation Commission.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
Natchez Democrat
Joseph Norwood Redhead
CENTREVILLE – Joseph Norwood Redhead, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Nordy, as he was affectionately known, was born May 17, 1938, in Centreville, Mississippi to Duncan Norwood Redhead and Charlotte Martiniere Redhead. Nordy was a 1956...
Natchez Democrat
Sleek, new Viking Mississippi arrives in Natchez
NATCHEZ — City of Natchez officials, community and business leaders gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to welcome for the first time Viking Mississippi to Natchez. Because of a tight schedule, the welcome was a brief one. A more official and celebratory welcome will be planned for later when time allows.
Natchez Democrat
Rosie Marie Ross Jones
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Rosie Marie Ross Jones, 91, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Leroy White and Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr., officiating. Burial will...
Natchez Democrat
David Webster Hall
David Hall, 69, of Natchez died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. David was born July 27, 1953, in Natchez to Harry Wesley and Neila Whitehead Hall. He was a graduate of Millsaps College in 1975 and the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1978. He practiced law in the private sector and was a prosecutor for the Sixth Circuit Court District of Mississippi.
Viking Mississippi to land in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, September 29, the City of Natchez will welcome Viking Mississippi for the very first time. This marks the first time Viking has introduced a cruise ship to the Mississippi River and also marks the first time the company has offered a cruise opportunity in North America. “We have been waiting a long […]
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Thursday at 8 a.m.
NATCHEZ — On Thursday, Natchez will welcome for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel. Inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury, Viking Mississippi now opens a new chapter of history for river travel on the world’s mightiest river.
