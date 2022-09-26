Read full article on original website
WHSV
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - An Elkton man is taking action after learning about an infestation of an invasive plant in the town. Kudzu is a vine that is native to Asia and continues to spread year after year. The plant has spread throughout the Southeastern United States and has been spreading along Route 33 in Elkton.
WSLS
Local weekend events canceled or rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian heads closer to our area, several local weekend events have been called off. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Southwest and Central Virginia. Canceled events include:. ‘Get Downtown’ Lynchburg. October’s First Saturday Outing. ‘Day at The Point’ Fall Festival...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
cbs19news
Detour at roundabout construction site lifted early
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A detour impacting drivers near the Albemarle/Nelson county line has been lifted two days early. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the detour at the construction site of the Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Critzer Shop Road roundabout was lifted on Tuesday evening. Drivers are once again...
Augusta Free Press
Rockbridge County: The Community Table reopens for in-person dining
After more than two years of offering to-go options only, The Community Table for the Rockbridge Area reopened for in-person dining on Monday at the Rockbridge Area Relief Association building. Modeled after The Community Table of Eau Claire, Wisc., TCT Rockbridge serves as a connecting point between those in Lexington,...
WHSV
Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 north in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting that all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Botetourt Co. at mile marker 156 due to a vehicle fire. The incident is in the area of Brughs Mill Road. VDOT says motorists can expect delays when travelling in this area.
blueridgecountry.com
Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall
Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall. Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.
wsvaonline.com
Rain arrives Friday and continues this weekend
September 29, 2022 Overnight: mainly clear. Low 43. Winds north 4-8 mph. Friday: the outer rainbands from Hurricane Ian will…. 9/29/22 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. Thursday, September 29, 2022. September 29, 2022 Here’s the WSVA...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Ward C candidate Kenny Lee: ‘There should be people that look like me on City Council’
You can’t call Kenny Lee an outsider. Lee, running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council, was born and raised on Shiloh Avenue in the Port Republic Historic District. He spent 28 years in the United States Air Force and returned to the River City in early...
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
Augusta Free Press
Celebration: Afton Express marks one-year of service with coffee and donuts
Afton Express riders Thursday morning will receive free coffee and donuts in celebration of the transit line’s one-year anniversary. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) and BRITE Transit will offer coffee and donuts to riders on September 29, from 5 to 10 a.m. at the Waynesboro Park and Ride lot.
cbs19news
Expected Ian impacts postpone Nelson County project
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian have delayed a project to repair a slope in Nelson County. The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on Mountain Cove Road, just north of Lovingston, will now get underway on Oct. 3. The project was originally...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
NBC 29 News
‘They don’t want their car to be the one that’s T-boned’: ACPD runs traffic light exercise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says running red lights is the leading cause of crashes at the interchange of Fifth Street and Interstate-64. “We have such a high crash rate at this intersection due to motorist not obeying the traffic signals. Everyone’s in a hurry to get where they’re going,” Special Operations Captain Randy Jamerson said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority unanimously approves purchase of Belmont property
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) seems to take one step forward in creating more affordable housing, but two steps backward when it comes to staying on schedule. The board did vote to unanimously purchase a property in the Belmont neighborhood, 818 Montrose Avenue. “It’s...
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
