ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville tourists heading back to Tampa brace for Hurricane Ian

By Kendall Ashman
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Nacv_0iBCEhF700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to reach Category 4 strength and hit the state’s coastline Wednesday.

Catching a flight to Florida may become more challenging in the next couple of days as the hurricane barrels towards the gulf coast.

Hurricane warning issued for Tampa Bay

On Monday, mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued around Tampa Bay.

The majority of people that spoke to News 2 on Monday said the plan is to shelter in place; however, others said they will evacuate considering it’s been a while since Tampa has experienced a major hurricane.

At BNA, it was a mad rush for Floridians to get back to Tampa so they can board up their home and find a place to shelter.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“And luckily enough for us in Tampa, we’ve avoided some of the more serious storms. But you never know, but the thing could turn, do a quick hook, then we are right in the line of it,” Daniel Morris said.

A BNA official told news 2 that this week there are six daily flights to Tampa.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

In anticipation of canceled or delayed flights, officials recommend that you check in with your airline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Local
Florida Government
WKRN News 2

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Warning#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#Bna#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy