Nashville tourists heading back to Tampa brace for Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to reach Category 4 strength and hit the state’s coastline Wednesday.
Catching a flight to Florida may become more challenging in the next couple of days as the hurricane barrels towards the gulf coast.Hurricane warning issued for Tampa Bay
On Monday, mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued around Tampa Bay.
The majority of people that spoke to News 2 on Monday said the plan is to shelter in place; however, others said they will evacuate considering it’s been a while since Tampa has experienced a major hurricane.
At BNA, it was a mad rush for Floridians to get back to Tampa so they can board up their home and find a place to shelter.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
“And luckily enough for us in Tampa, we’ve avoided some of the more serious storms. But you never know, but the thing could turn, do a quick hook, then we are right in the line of it,” Daniel Morris said.
A BNA official told news 2 that this week there are six daily flights to Tampa.
⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com
In anticipation of canceled or delayed flights, officials recommend that you check in with your airline.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0