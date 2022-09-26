ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4now.com

Scenes of catastrophic damage emerge as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida

Hurricane Ian hit Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday as a powerful force just shy of a strong Category 5 storm. Emergency workers warned that they would have to take down addresses for recovery and rescue and wait for the storm to pass. Many areas were too dangerous for rescue workers to enter.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

Drone video shows the catastrophic damage left behind by Category 4 Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Florida as a strong Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage and widespread power outages. According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded winds on the surface were in Cape Coral. A wind gust of 140 mph was recorded there. A number of other towns reported experiencing winds of over 100 mph Wednesday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox4now.com

Biden says Ian 'could be the deadliest hurricane' in Florida history

Although official death numbers have not been released as of early Thursday afternoon, it appears Hurricane Ian caused a number of fatalities in Florida. President Joe Biden said there were “early reports of what may be a substantial loss of life,” but no official numbers were immediately released. The president said the numbers were "still unclear."
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis requests financial, volunteer help following Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for volunteer and financial help after Hurricane Ian struck the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. The state has launched a website to help coordinate volunteer efforts to provide assistance. According to the portal, positions such as assisting the Red Cross, providing mental health assistance and being part of the disaster action team are listed.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

Virginia students walk out of school to protest transgender policies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on district policies for transgender students that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox4now.com

California's fast food minimum wage could affect other states

Fast food chain workers in California could soon be making triple the federal minimum wage, which has received both praise and criticism. California passed AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It could raise the state minimum wage to $22 an hour in California, but it's more wide-reaching...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy