Scenes of catastrophic damage emerge as Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
Hurricane Ian hit Florida's southwestern coast on Wednesday as a powerful force just shy of a strong Category 5 storm. Emergency workers warned that they would have to take down addresses for recovery and rescue and wait for the storm to pass. Many areas were too dangerous for rescue workers to enter.
PHOTOS: Recovery continues in southwest Florida after Ian's havoc
Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's utility workers had to wait until Ian passed before they could start to restore power. Around 2.6 million people in Florida were totally without power on Thursday.
Drone video shows the catastrophic damage left behind by Category 4 Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Florida as a strong Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage and widespread power outages. According to the National Weather Service, the highest recorded winds on the surface were in Cape Coral. A wind gust of 140 mph was recorded there. A number of other towns reported experiencing winds of over 100 mph Wednesday.
Florida officials conducting assessments, Ian could hit Carolinas as a hurricane
Officials were assessing the damage left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday, one day after the massive storm caused significant damage throughout Florida. At its peak, Hurricane Ian had top winds of 155 mph, making it a very strong Category 4 storm. The ferocious winds knocked out power to over 2 million customers.
Biden says Ian 'could be the deadliest hurricane' in Florida history
Although official death numbers have not been released as of early Thursday afternoon, it appears Hurricane Ian caused a number of fatalities in Florida. President Joe Biden said there were “early reports of what may be a substantial loss of life,” but no official numbers were immediately released. The president said the numbers were "still unclear."
Florida Gov. DeSantis requests financial, volunteer help following Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for volunteer and financial help after Hurricane Ian struck the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. The state has launched a website to help coordinate volunteer efforts to provide assistance. According to the portal, positions such as assisting the Red Cross, providing mental health assistance and being part of the disaster action team are listed.
Virginia students walk out of school to protest transgender policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on district policies for transgender students that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the...
California's fast food minimum wage could affect other states
Fast food chain workers in California could soon be making triple the federal minimum wage, which has received both praise and criticism. California passed AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It could raise the state minimum wage to $22 an hour in California, but it's more wide-reaching...
