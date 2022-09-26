Read full article on original website
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
