Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
Calaveras County Staff Update Storm Damage
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras Supervisors got an update regarding the string of wet weather and its impacts. Staff reported on things like sandbag services for residents and damage to the hardest hit areas at the board meeting on Tuesday. County Economic and Community Development Director Kathy Gallino advised that her department has received 60 storm damage forms, affecting residents and businesses. She detailed, “Of those, we have 18 that have major damage, 4 minor damage, and 38 affected, for a total of 60. Of those with major damage, one is a business, 17 are homes, and out of the minors, two are businesses and the other two are homes.”
Tuolumne County Warming Center Will Open Again
Sonora, CA — With the wet weather continuing, Tuolumne County announces that the Drying and Warming Center at the Enrichment Center will be open again today. It is located at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora and the hours are 9am-6pm. It is designed to be a location where people can stop by to warm up. The Office of Emergency Services adds that the Main Library at 480 Greenley Road is another spot to get out of the weather.
Power Outages Are Smaller But Still Widespread
Sonora, CA — PG&E continues to work toward restoring all of the power outages left behind by this week’s storm systems. Things are looking much better than yesterday, when there were over 10,000 customers, locally, without electricity. The largest outage remaining in Tuolumne County this morning is 117...
Update: North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree
Sonora Police Department has announced the road is open with traffic moving freely. Original story posted at 10:29 am: Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line. The Sonora Police Department...
Update: Shelter In Place Order For Parts Of Mariposa County
Update: The Shelter in Place order referenced below has now been lifted. Mariposa, CA — Concerning flood waters and debris have prompted a “Shelter In Place Order” for portions of Mariposa County. The sheriff’s office reports that the order impacts anyone on Carter Road, Jerseydale Road (from...
CCWD Customers Encouraged To Conserve Water
Calaveras County, CA – With multiple atmospheric river storms hitting the state, bringing significant rain amounts and damaging winds that caused widespread power outages, Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) is encouraging customers to conserve water. The goal is to lessen the load on backup generators for key infrastructure facilities,...
Update: House Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:45 p.m.: A house fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County off Highway 4 has been extinguished. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes. There is no word on damage to the structure or whether the flames extended into any other area of the home. What sparked it remains under investigation. Further details on the blaze are below.
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
Driver Escapes Injury In Weather Related Crash
San Andreas, CA– A driver had a close call this morning while driving to work on Camanche Parkway, narrowly avoiding potential serious injury in a weather-related crash. According to the San Andreas CHP office, the driver saw a tree blocking the road after turning on his high beams and at the last second was able to lie across the passenger seat as his vehicle collided with the tree.
Wednesday Forecast: Some Rain & Snow
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, until 4 AM Thursday. The snow levels will rise from around 4,500 feet this morning to above 6,000 feet later this afternoon. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from four inches to one foot above...
More Wind, Rain And Snow Today
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the northern San Joaquin Valley until 1 PM this afternoon. South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts ranging from thirty to forty mph. Gusty could blow around unsecured projects. Tree limbs could be blown down and...
Copperopolis Traffic Stop Ends In Meth Bust With Two Arrests
Copperopolis, CA – After pulling a vehicle over in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, the driver and passenger were arrested for concealing meth in the vehicle and its sale. The traffic stop happened on Highway 4 near Main Street, recently. Sheriff’s officials report the deputy noticed the driver,...
Tofanelli Picked To Lead Calaveras Supervisors
San Andreas, CA — During the first regular meeting of 2023, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors picked a new chair and vice chair. District Four Supervisor Amanda Folendorf served as Board Chair throughout 2022, and using a rotating system, District One Supervisor Gary Tofanelli was nominated by District Two Supervisor Jack Garamendi to be the chair for 2023. It was seconded by District Five Supervisor Benjamin Stopper, and Tofanelli was then approved with a 5-0 vote.
Tuolumne County Home Sales Down As Prices Remain High
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports the total number of residential sales is down 27-percent with an 11-percent increase in the median home price to $415,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022. In 2021 the median home price was $375,000. There were 990 home sales during the final quarter of last year compared to 1,354 during that span in 2021.
Shaver, Hugh III
Hugh Milton Shaver III, Born June 12, 1950 in National City, California passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/03/2023. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
de Villa Abrilla, Margaret “Peggy”
Margaret “Peggy” Therese de Villa Abrilla, Born January 13, 1951 in New Brunswick, New Jersey passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
Emergency Declaration And TCSO Pay Raises Approved
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors met in a special session today to vote on a pair of items. One is the ratification of an emergency declaration related to the recent heavy rainfall, and what is still in the forecast this week. It allows Tuolumne County...
Thornton, Mark
Mark Vancis Thornton, born May 27, 1954 in Orange County, California passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Oak Grove “the Divide” Cemetery in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death:...
Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Returning
Sonora, CA — One of the longstanding community events in Tuolumne County is returning this weekend after a three-year Covid-related hiatus. The Mother Lode Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be this Sunday at 2pm in the Sonora High School Gymnasium. Committee member Pat Cervelli says it will mark the 26th year of the event, adding, “This year the theme is celebrating the Mother Lode’s Commitment to equity, fairness and justice.”
